Radixweb is Set to Hit a Hat Trick at COMEX

Radixweb, leading IT Outsourcing and Software Development Company, announced that it will be a part of COMEX 2017 in Oman from 28th to 30th March. Radixweb team is confident that booth 917 will become a beehive of activity for visitors who seek to redefine business approach, accelerate revenue growth and want to lead the race.

COMEX Oman signifies to be one of the most awaited premier events in the Middle East, as it is an ideal confluence of IT, Telecom and emerging technology on a single platform. Spurred by the rapid growth in IT, the entire Middle East region is looking forward to make the right IT investment decision and choose the right partner.

To tap this very sentiment of COMEX this year, Radixweb is highly focused on showcasing cutting-edge technologies and proven processes tailored for Middle East region and help visitors gain the best out of IT and transform business.

Full Spectrum of Showstopper Exhibits by Radixweb for COMEX 2017:

Enterprise Software Development: Entire range of bespoke development services to convert ideas into reality

Enterprise Mobility: Evolve beyond ‘mobile first’ approach and imbibe mobile-driven strategies using EMM

Application Modernization: Re-engineer legacy systems to adopt cloud and latest technology platforms to stay a step ahead

Cloud Computing & Consulting: Leverage best of clouds to deliver greater user experiences

Microsoft Dynamics CRM: Add more value and power to specific business needs with Dynamics 365

Software Maintenance Services: Increase productivity and efficiency with application maintenance services

At COMEX, Radixweb’s best tech-driven trio of Pratik Mistry (Sr. Business Head), Maitray Gadhavi and Nihar Raval (Sr. Business Development Managers) will be on the floor.

“It is imperative for businesses to adapt the knack of changing technology and emerge as a winner- to meet complex customer demands. Radix, a globally trusted partner for IT consulting and strategy services, works as a perfect catalyst for enterprises to reduce cost of maintenance, increase flexibility and scalability. As we are in our hat trick year at COMEX, our team is fully geared up to give personalized consultation on how to leverage tech to attain sustainable growth for businesses and also meet our existing customers to strengthen their technology footprint”, says Mr. Pratik Mistry, Senior Business Head- Radixweb.

“With each passing year, our association with COMEX and its attendees continues to grow fruitfully. Being a regular participant since last two years, we plan to help more visitors to resolve their constraints revolving around field service automation and cloud enablement- the in-trends of the technology landscape with our sought after solutions”, quips Gadhavi.

About Radixweb:

Established in 2000, Radixweb is a leading software product development and IT Outsourcing services provider. The company delivers a complete range of IT services and enterprise-class solutions to clients from SMEs to fortune 500 companies across the globe. Radixweb key Service offerings include Bespoke Software Development, Embedded Software Development, Software Product Development, Web & Desktop Application Development, Application Performance Optimization and more.

Due to consistent and reliable service delivery, the company earned credentials like Microsoft Gold Partner, Top Enterprise Software Development firm 2016 & Top .Net Developers 2016 by Clutch, Kentico Bronze Partner, nopCommerce Partner, ISO Certification for quality processes and Adobe Solutions Partner. For details, please visit http://simplified-it-outsourcing.com