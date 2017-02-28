About the Program

When it comes to his relationship with the Nation's Judicial branch, is President Trump any different from his predecessors? With the Judicial system under its current challenge by the Trump administration how does the Judicial System deliver a check and balance to both the Executive and Legislative branches. Four veterans of the Judiciary (all active or retired judges) will weigh in on the state of the Courts in America, from The Supreme Court all the way down to local courts. They will offer an insider's look, yielding perspectives which may prove insightful to those who have questions about the future of the country and how the Nation’s judiciary can support the progression of Democracy.

Judges need the public to understand their role and support the judicial branch in all areas of local, state and federal capacities. GGBC's "Veterans of the Bench" will offer a few thoughts of their own about the challenges the Judicial branch faces due to the Trump administration and what, if anything the public can do to support judges everywhere.

Moderated by Club Vice President, Antonio White

Wednesday, March 1st, 2017 7am - 8:30am

Marine's Memorial Hotel

609 Sutter Street

SF, CA 94102

Tickets available at GGBCsf.org and Eventbrite.com (http://bit.ly/TrumpVJudges)

About the Golden Gate Breakfast Club

Established in 1946, the Golden Gate Breakfast Club founding mission was to "foster interest in San Francisco and to create good fellowship and understanding among its members." The club's credo is "The nicest people in the world meeting each week for breakfast, friendship and enlightenment." Every Wednesday morning members meet at 7am at the Marine's Memorial Club and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow members and their guests. Members introduce themselves and share important news in their lives or upcoming events or a joke (quality of jokes never guaranteed). At 8 am members welcome a different featured speaker from around the world. Members welcome engaging professionals from all industries including authors, politicians, musicians, artists, educators, civil servants and more. Learn more at http://www.GGBCsf.org