Language Service Provider wins major contract with NATO

Chief Executive Officer, Larry Gould

Provider of translation and interpreting services thebigword has been awarded a major contract with the NATO Support and Procurement Agency.

The large five-year framework contract means thebigword linguists will provide troops language support using a mix of local Afghan and US staff. The unique nature of NATO operations means all linguists are required to be fluent in a variety of language combinations. A challenging requirement that thebigword is uniquely placed to fulfil thanks to their large pool of linguist partners who can deliver services in more than 250 languages across the globe.

The company provides other firms and organisation with language support and has a dedicated Defence Division based in The United Kingdom and Washington, D.C. Other clients include the US Army, Department of Homeland Security, UK-based defence manufacturer BAE Systems and crisis response organisations such as the UN.

Larry Gould CEO of thebigword said:

“With our dedicated defence division and our pool of linguists we’ve been able to supply NATO with highly trained staff that work to make sure troops, contractors and local people can communicate effectively and ultimately are kept safe while on site in Kabul.

“We’re very proud of the work we do with international organisations – whether it is assisting on NATO missions or helping with crisis response in places like West Africa with the UN. The work we do helps to save lives and makes a huge difference and I’m very proud of the professionalism and skill shown by all our staff in sometimes difficult situations.

“We’re committed to ensuring we meet the unique requirements of the NATO contract and we hope to expand on this in the future. We’re a growing company and are committed to delivering the best in language service support for all our clients.”

thebigword is the largest interpreting services provider in Europe and is in the top 15 language companies in the world. It works with a range of major Government departments, including the Ministry of Justice and the NYC Department of Education, as well as blue chip companies and brands on a global scale.

The company has 9 offices around the world, employs 600 staff and has more than 12,000 linguists.

thebigword’s innovative technology can identify and connect people to the appropriate interpreter in more than 250 languages in under 30 seconds.

The company handles 1,000,000 minutes of telephone interpreting a month and 17,000 face to face meetings, as well as half a billion words of translation.

For more information about thebigword, visit http://www.thebigword.com/