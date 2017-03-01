Estar Technologies Ltd. ("Estar"), a world recognized developer and manufacturer of innovative medical technologies in the biologics and platelet rich plasma (PRP) fields for the treatment of damaged soft and hard tissue, filed a notice of opposition requesting the European Patent Office (EPO) to completely revoke European Patent No. 2,073,862 B1 in the name of Antoine Turzi, exclusively licensed to Regen Lab SA. If successful, the opposition will lead to the complete invalidation and revocation of Regen Lab's patent in all 32 designated contracting states of the EPO.

“This patent describes a blood separation method commercially available and published in industry and academic studies for over 30 years,” said Aaron Esteron, CEO and founder of Estar Technologies Ltd and one of the pioneers in the blood separation field. “We strongly believe that Estar’s products do not infringe Regen Lab's patent, it does not impact our ability to sell our products,” he added. “Our view is that the opposition we have filed at the EPO clearly demonstrates that the patent does not meet the requirements of the European Patent Convention and that, consequently, the patent will be revoked in its entirety,” concluded Mr. Esteron.

About Estar Technologies Ltd.

Founded in 1991 by Aaron Esteron, a distinguished biochemist and a leader in blood separation methods, Estar is a privately-owned medical device company that is a global leader in the biologics and platelet rich plasma arena. Estar's products are globally marketed mainly under the renowned Tropocells® and Cellenis® brands. Estar has developed a unique and effective technology for the simple preparation of pure PRP by enabling the physician to easily and effectively separate and concentrate growth factors taken from the patient's own blood for the purpose of the effective acceleration of the wound healing process.

Estar is widely spread around the globe with a versatile portfolio of PRP products designated for a wide range of medical applications such as, aesthetics, dermatology, orthopedics, sports medicine, hair restoration, wound care, dental and others. For more information please visit http://www.estar-medical.com.