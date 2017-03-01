InLight Medical today announced the donation of over $50,000.00 of In Light Wellness systems. These systems are FDA cleared for increased circulation and decrease pain. MG (ret) Gary Harrell previously received one of the InLight systems to try on his injuries received during his service. He stated, "Since using the device on a leg wound and a back injury, my pain has decreased and my sleep has improved.”

Keith David, Managing Director of Task Force Dagger Foundation said, “We are deeply appreciative and indebted to InLight Medical for the donation of these systems. These systems help the service member with increased circulation, pain relief, and sleep. We believe that using these systems in conjunction with other noninvasive treatment modalities is having a lasting impact. What is key about these systems is that the service member takes them home and is able to use them every day. I know that while there is no “golden bullet” cure and that everyone will have varied results, these systems provide relief.”

Randall Reed, Board Member of InLight Medical stated, “The Reed Family has been very blessed in business for many years and now believes in giving back through the incredible power of Light. When we all give a little, we can help a lot for both the future of our kids our veterans and our community.”

Task Force Dagger Foundation has teamed up with Randall Reed and Operation Rock the Troops to form Tip of the Spear USA. The inaugural fundraising event will be the Tip of the Spear Golf Tournament on 26 May 2017 at the Cowboys Golf Club in Grapevine, Texas. Proceeds from the Tip of the Spear events will go toward providing light kits free of charge to veterans and others in need through InLight Medical, Task Force Dagger Foundation programs and services, and Operation Rock – giving back through the power of music, education, and entertainment. Additional information on the event will be released in a future press release.

To date, InLight Medical has donated ~$75,000.00 in systems and brain scans to Task Force Dagger Foundation for our wounded and all Special Operations Service members. This new donation will bring our total donation amount to ~$125,000.00.

Without your donations, we cannot achieve our Mission supporting the US Special Operations Command’s service members and their families.

The Task Force Dagger Foundation’s three core programs: (1) Immediate Needs, (2) SOF Health Initiatives, and (3) Recreational Therapy Events provide resources and healing for Special Operations Forces (SOF) members and families. Our SOF Health Initiatives provides program recipients care and treatment that is designed to treat the problem and not the symptom through functional medicine and other treatment modalities that are holistic in nature. Task Force Dagger Foundation supports Army Green Berets, Rangers, Civil Affairs, Military Information Support Operations, Army Special Mission Units, Navy SEALs, Air Force Special Tactics/Operations and Marine Special Operations and their families. These are some of the units that comprise the US Special Operations Command.

Since 2009, we have supported USSOCOM with over $3.4M dollars of support to 3,200 SOF service members and their families. The Task Force Dagger Foundation’s overhead rate is 7.57%.

For more information, please contact the Task Force Dagger Foundation Office at (214) 785-7559 or via email at info@taskforcedagger.org or visit us on the web at http://www.taskforcedagger.org.