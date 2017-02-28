Hollywood Director Joe Carnahan CEO; Joe McClain said, We are so grateful when influential celebrities like Mr. Carnahan work with us to raise awareness for our organization.

A-list Hollywood Director, Joe Carnahan, participated in the new Help Heal Veterans PSAs to encourage support of the 45-year-old organization. Carnahan said, “The importance of an organization like this is unfathomable. Working with Help Heal Veterans on this PSA has been a complete honor. I would encourage others to support our veterans in every way possible through Help Heal Veterans and non-profits like it.”

Help Heal Veterans CEO; Joe McClain said, “We are so grateful when influential celebrities like Mr. Carnahan work with us to raise awareness for our organization. Without this kind of generous support, our message would not receive the recognition that we need to deliver our services.”

With more than 900,000 men and women that have come back wounded or emotionally wounded from the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan and thousands more that are still dealing with PTSD and injuries from previous wars, Help Heal Veterans has worked tirelessly to deliver their craft kits to as many wounded as possible. In 2016, over 31,000 craft kits were distributed every month to veterans going through rehabilitation.

Craft kits help veterans both mentally and physically by taking their minds off their injury and the past and creating an opportunity for them to live in the present. Feelings of accomplishment and a boost in self-esteem also augment veterans mentally. Kits also provide a substantial challenge that increases their mobility. Craft kits include projects like woodworking, leather, models, and a variety of needle crafts, among many others. Recently, Heal Vets has also partnered with actress Kerry Cahill (The Walking Dead) creating a craft kit called “The Cahill Wristband.” The wristband is similar to what Cahill’s late father used to wear. A terrorist killed Cahill’s dad in the Ft. Hood terror attack in 2009.

Help Heal Veterans, a nonprofit organization founded during the Vietnam War, supplies free arts-and-crafts kits to injured servicemen and women and U.S. veterans. The kits often become a part of the patient’s treatment plan, providing a creative outlet for stress and boredom and a way to rebuild confidence and self-esteem. Help Heal Veterans has distributed more than 29 million kits since 1971 from hundreds of craft categories. ###