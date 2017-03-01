Sika Roofing Announces Contractor Project of the Year Winners

Winners of the annual Contractor Project of the Year competition were announced today by Sika Roofing, the worldwide market leader in thermoplastic roofing and waterproofing membranes. A winner and two finalists were recognized for outstanding workmanship in four categories - Low Slope, Steep Slope, Waterproofing and Sustainability - for projects completed using a Sika thermoplastic membrane for roofing or waterproofing applications.

“Congratulations to the winners of the 2016 Contractor Project of the Year competition,” said Brian J. Whelan, Sika Roofing’s Executive Vice President. “Each entry is judged on project complexity, design uniqueness, craftsmanship, and creative problem solving. We salute the winners for their dedication to the roofing industry and installation excellence.”

LOW SLOPE CATEGORY WINNERS

RSS Roofing Services & Solutions of St. Louis won first place for installing a Sarnafil RhinoBond System at the Department of Energy’s Gaseous Diffusion Plant in Paducah, Ky. This massive project consisted of 3.2 million square feet of roof area on five separate buildings. The second place winner was Utah Tile & Roofing, Inc., of Salt Lake City for the Peace Coliseum at Overstock’s Corporate Campus, also in Salt Lake City. Third place went to Advanced Roofing Inc., of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., for the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

STEEP SLOPE CATEGORY WINNERS

Alliance Roofing Company, Inc., of Santa Clara, Calif., was awarded first place for their work on the beautiful new Endeavor Building at NVIDIA’s Headquarters in Santa Clara. The structure’s distinctive design is based on the triangle, the fundamental building block of computer graphics, and nowhere is that more evident than the complex roof. Midland Engineering Company, Inc., of South Bend, Ind., was the second-place finisher for the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Josall Syracuse, Inc., of Syracuse, N.Y., was the third-place finalist for their work on the Onondaga County Water Treatment Plant in Oswego, N.Y.

WATERPROOFING CATEGORY WINNERS

Recover Green Roofs of Somerville, Mass., took first place in the Waterproofing class for their superb work on Harvard Business School’s McArthur Hall/McCollum Center in Boston. The company utilized the Sarnafil G 410 membrane to help create a green roof that has the capability of growing a huge variety of wildflowers and native species that mimic the biology of a natural meadow, self-regenerating with each season. The second-place project was awarded to Nations Roof of Carolina for their impressive green roof on Central Piedmont Community College’s Pease Auditorium, which overlooks the skyline of Charlotte. HRGM Corporation took third place thanks to their work on the Lafayette Elementary School in Washington, D.C.

SUSTAINABILITY CATEGORY WINNERS

In the Sustainability Category, Sullivan Roofing, Inc., of Schaumburg, Ill., won for the Zurich Insurance North America Headquarters in Schaumburg. This enormous project forced Sullivan Roofing to have three to four crews installing different roofing systems at locations throughout the facility. In second place was Noorda BEC of Salt Lake City for delivering a solar roof with a Sarnafil membrane to the Vivint SmartHome Arena, also in Salt Lake City. In third place for this grouping was BEST Contracting Services, Inc., of Gardena, Calif., for their work on the Los Angeles Convention Center.

More than 45 contractors from around the U.S. submitted projects for evaluation in the annual Sika Roofing Project of the Year competition. First place winners were awarded cash prizes, recognition at an awards dinner at the International Roofing Expo and marketing support in the form or advertisements, social media and public relations.

