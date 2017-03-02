The good news is that new drugs approved to fight multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood, are helping patients to live longer. The better news is that even newer drugs in the approval pipeline could extend survival expectations even longer.

A cancer of the plasma cell, — which is found in bone marrow producing antibodies that fight infections — multiple myeloma causes cancer cells to displace healthy cells, ultimately leading to multiple problems with organs and body systems. Care providers at Oncology Specialists of Charlotte have become more hopeful after seeing patients benefiting from new drug treatments.

“With the new drugs – and the ones in the development and approval process – we are inching closer to a cure for multiple myeloma,” says Dipika Misra, MD, of Oncology Specialists of Charlotte. “The three new drugs that we’ve been using over the past year are more targeted, so patients experience less side effects. In turn, they often can be treated without having to come into the office for all infusions.”

Studies conducted by the Mayo Clinic show a medium survival rate of seven to 10 years, significantly higher than the survival rate of two to three years, witnessed with the previous generation of multiple myeloma treatment drugs. The disease, which is more common among men and those over age 65, has an unknown cause. It is also known that African Americans face double the risk of having multiple myeloma in their lifetime.

“So much progress has been evident in the treatment of multiple myeloma over the past decade, that we are seeing a marked improvement in quality of life for our patients under treatment.” added Dr. Misra. “It’s a bright spot among many similar advancements in cancer treatment. New treatments on the horizon for multiple myeloma will utilize the body’s immune system to attack affected plasma cells.”

