AAL Launches Humanistic Healthcare Initiative for Healthcare Providers

AAL Humanistic Healthcare The humanistic focus of our programs and the consulting work we perform in the health-related professions, are significant ingredients to enhance patient-centered care and improve outcomes.

In an effort to improve clinical outcomes and enhance patient-centered care, the Academy for Academic Leadership (AAL) has launched a new initiative providing Humanistic Healthcare programs and services designed to enhance the relationship between providers and patients. Studies have shown that patient satisfaction, compliance and outcomes can be directly impacted by the care, compassion and empathy that patients receive from their healthcare practitioner. AAL’s Humanistic Healthcare programs are targeted to healthcare administrators and direct care providers, such as physicians, pharmacists, dentists, nurses and allied health professionals.

In 2017, AAL's open-enrollment and customized program offerings include:



Humanistic Communication

April 25, 2017, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m., Atlanta, GA

This half-day workshop is specifically designed to enhance attendees’ skills for both improving patient compliance and satisfaction, and achieving better health outcomes in their organization. The comprehensive and carefully-researched curriculum incorporates strategic communication presentations, group discussions and interactive exercises. Tuition for this program is $395 and the registration deadline is March 24, 2017. To learn more, visit AALgroup.org/humanistic.

The Power of Empathy in Clinical Practice

Designed to provide participants with an opportunity to engage in a personal and unique conversation about their own relationship to empathy, this program uses conversation, skill-based exercises highlighting the elements of empathic practice, and video presentations for active course engagement. The Power of Empathy workshop is hosted onsite at the participating healthcare facility, providing a convenient option for direct patient care providers to attend. To learn more, visit AALgroup.org/empathy.

Transformational Leadership for Nursing

Specifically designed for nursing leaders, AAL customizes this program around topics such as personal development, team building, service quality, leadership and management skills, and organizational development. This program can help develop important infrastructure for an organization’s Journey to Magnet Excellence®. The nursing program can be delivered onsite at the participating organization, with an optional online component for discussion groups and mentoring. To learn more, visit AALgroup.org/transform.

As part of a continued focus on humanistic healthcare, AAL works as a consultant with institutions across the nation on an individualized basis to help its clients achieve organizational goals, and works one-on-one with individuals on professional development and career advancement. Among AAL’s most popular customized professional development consulting services are:

Leadership Development

Strategic Planning

Organizational Effectiveness

Crisis Management

Executive Coaching

Individual Personality Assessments

“The healthcare community has been working diligently to engage patients better in their own care planning. Health professionals know an engaged patient means increased satisfaction, improved compliance and ultimately better outcomes,” says AAL President N. Karl Haden, Ph.D. “The humanistic focus of our programs and the consulting work we perform in the health-related professions, are significant ingredients to enhance patient-centered care and improve outcomes.”

About the Academy for Academic Leadership (AAL)

For more than a decade, AAL has been dedicated to advancing people and institutions through professional development and consulting services. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, AAL provides customized professional development and consulting services for healthcare executives, educators, practitioners, institutions and associations. AAL activities include leadership development, coaching, strategic planning, change management, team building and curriculum development. For more information about AAL’s consulting services or professional development programs, please visit AALgroup.org or call 404-350-2098.