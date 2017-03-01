First-time Author Dr. Doris Ayala Publishes “A Journey Through Divorce”

“A Journey Through Divorce: A Guide To Your Rights And Options For A Healthy Divorce In Illinois” educates couples contemplating divorce on the critical facts surrounding the new state law. When the fabric of a marriage begins to fray and divorce becomes an option, no matter the trigger, it becomes a life-changing state of affairs not only for the couple but for the nuclear family, extended family, friends...

Divorce is complicated and stressful – but it doesn’t have to be. Fig Factor Media is pleased to announce Doris N. Ayala, PhD, MJ and her illuminating book “A Journey Through Divorce: A Guide To Your Rights And Options For A Healthy Divorce In Illinois.” The book educates couples contemplating divorce on the critical facts surrounding the new state law and confusing legal process involved in divorce. The book explains Illinois divorce laws in easy-to-understand layman’s terms. Ayala’s groundbreaking book equips thousands of readers with greater confidence to handle divorce strategically in the healthiest way for the entire family.

Ayala’s 42-page book includes a preface by Chicago attorney Megan L. Mathias, and seven main chapters that address divorce: the legal aspects of divorce, a couple’s options to divorce, and greater understanding into the emotional health of those seeking divorce, as well as suggestions on minimizing divorce’s negative impact on a couple and their children.

“Divorce is a unique kind of turmoil. When the fabric of a marriage begins to fray and divorce becomes an option, no matter the trigger, it becomes a life-changing state of affairs not only for the couple but for the nuclear family, extended family, friends and acquaintances as well,” says Ayala. Outside of the home life, the legal system creates its own life-changing challenges. Ayala’s informative book walks readers through those challenges and the critical factors to consider when taking steps toward divorce, helping them understand the new Illinois marriage dissolution law and the pending child support law change, and better preparing couples for making informed life decisions.

As part of a trilogy, the second book will enlighten couples on the process of divorce and how to make it as easy and trouble-free as possible, especially in regard to parenting responsibilities. The final book will help individuals see divorce as part of a larger picture in order to navigate the future in a healthy way. “A Journey Through Divorce,” can be ordered in print or e-book on Amazon (Fig Factor Media; $9.99; on sale 02/21/17).

About Doris N. Ayala

Doris N. Ayala is the founder of Divorce Dimensions, Inc. She earned her B.A. in psychology from Northeastern University and an AM degree in social work from the University of Chicago. She also holds a Ph.D. in clinical social work and a Masters in Jurisprudence in Child and Family Law from Loyola University. Throughout the years, Dr. Ayala has published on a number of topics within the mental health field. More recently she has enhanced her practice as a legal advocate and divorce professional assisting individuals and couples better understand Illinois divorce laws and the divorce process.