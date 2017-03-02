On February 22, 2017, Saphena Medical Inc. and Dr. Albert Chin (“Saphena”), filed in Federal Court their Answer and Counterclaims in response to Maquet Cardiovascular, LLC’s (“Maquet”) allegations regarding intellectual property, false advertisement and breach of contract relating to three endoscopic vessel harvesting patents, under the name of Venapax® Endoscopic Vessel Harvesting System (3:16-cv-07213-WHA N.D. Cal.).

Saphena refutes all allegations made by Maquet, accusing Saphena of patent infringement, breach of agreements with Dr. Chin and false advertisement of claimed benefits of Venapax® over older, legacy EVH systems (3:16-cv-07213). Saphena’s answer and counterclaims deny the allegations that it has infringed any valid claim of any patent asserted by Maquet. According to court documents, Saphena denies that Dr. Chin has breached any valid contract with Maquet, or that Maquet has suffered any harm due to any action by Saphena. In addition, Saphena denies the allegations that it has engaged in false or misleading advertising of any kind regarding Venapax®.

Saphena counter-sued Maquet, seeking compensation for Maquet’s alleged unlawful and predatory misconduct. In its counter-suit, Saphena alleges that Maquet has engaged in a comprehensive range of anticompetitive practices designed to restrict fair competition and artificially maintain Maquet’s market share. Court documents state those allegations include predatory pricing in violation of California Business & Professional Code § 17043, unfair competition in violation of California Bus. & Prof. Code § 17200, loss leaders in violation of California Bus. & Prof. Code § 17044), false advertising in violation of Section 43(a) of the Lanham Act, 15 U.S.C. § 1125, and attempted monopolization in violation of Section 2 of the Sherman Act, among others.

Michael Glennon, Saphena Medical Founder and CEO, states, “Competition drives innovation and permits insightful physicians to choose products that best promote the rapid and successful treatment of their patients. At Saphena, our focus is first and foremost on what is best for the patient. We hope that all other companies, including Maquet, share the same priorities and direct their resources to continuously surpassing expectations, improving medical device performance and promoting positive patient outcomes. Patients and caregivers deserve the best possible options, and physicians deserve new and improved medical device choices that move the medical industry forward,” says Glennon.

