Chacka Marketing Hires Mike Marcus as Director of Business Solutions

Chacka Marketing (http://www.chackamarketing.com), a leading digital marketing agency, today announced the appointment of Mike Marcus as Director of Business Solutions, continuing the agency’s rapid expansion and emphasis on delivery of its premier digital marketing services. In his new role, Marcus will work closely with Chacka’s executive team to pursue near-term opportunities and long-term growth outlets.

“The sustained and rapid growth of the digital marketing sector offers a wealth of opportunities for Chacka Marketing, which exemplifies premium marketing services and an exceptional team spirit,” said Marcus. “I look forward to working with Chacka’s dedicated and professional team to help fill in the gaps and further expand its position as an industry leader to raise the bar even higher.”

Marcus brings more than 17 years of digital strategy and business development experience to Chacka, having served in a number of positions at leading organizations including NBC Sports, the National Hockey League, Reuters and ESPN. Prior to joining Chacka, Marcus served as the Vice President of Integrated Marketing at DEFY Media, where he led the development of custom solutions in the YouTube ecosystem and identified influential talent to align with Fortune 500 brands. Marcus’s wealth of experience creating and executing growth strategies in various markets uniquely qualifies him to help lead Chacka’s business development efforts.

“Mike brings a unique perspective to Chacka and with his experience and specialized networking skills, he won’t just create strong relationships, he will help maintain them,” said Ryan Booth, Chief Operating Officer at Chacka Marketing. “He will have an immediate impact on our business development efforts and help shape our strategic partnerships.”

About Chacka Marketing

A premier digital marketing agency, specializing in paid search engine marketing, social advertising, programmatic display and consulting services, Chacka pairs the best people with the best technology to drive incredible results. Breaking through the clutter of the digital landscape, Chacka brings a collaborative approach by acting as an extension of its advertisers' marketing teams. Highly recognized with industry accreditations, Chacka takes pride in innovation, integrity and driving net results for its partners. Please visit http://www.chackamarketing.com for more information.

