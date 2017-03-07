“Fast access to information is critical for commercial laboratory managers. Shuffling paper documents has no place in today’s digital world," explained John Herring, President and CEO of Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems.

Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems, a nationwide leader in providing customizable software solutions and services for commercial and hospital outreach laboratories, recently announced an enhanced version of its SLScan Document Management System. The enhancements further strengthen outreach laboratory managers’ ability to have, at their fingertips, access to the critical financial and clinical information they need.

The SLScan Document Management System allows clinical laboratory professionals to rapidly scan, index, electronically store and view any paper documents that come into the lab. Utilizing barcode recognition, SLScan allows all documents to be quickly indexed for storage and identified for fast retrieval.

SLScan is fully integrated with SurroundLab AR and SurroundLab Plus, allowing instant accessibility to stored images with the SLVU image viewer. This close integration results in more accurate billing and payments, leading to fewer denials, stronger relations between providers and payers and the avoidance of compliance issues.

SLScan streamlines document storage and viewing needs, providing instant access to patient requisitions, including full support of duplex imaging for two-sided requisition forms, insurance and ID cards, reference laboratory reports and any paper documents the lab deems necessary to store electronically.

“Fast access to information is critical for commercial laboratory managers. Shuffling paper documents has no place in today’s digital world. Our enhanced SLScan Document Management System can turn any outreach laboratory into a completely digital information environment,” explained John Herring, President and CEO of Seacoast Laboratory Data Systems.

