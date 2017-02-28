This partnership will make automated and precise chromatography available to more customers than ever before and allow those customers to achieve maximum efficiency, reduce the learning curve and lower their labor costs.

Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc. (Columbia, MD) and MIDI, Inc. (Newark, DE) have formed a strategic partnership to develop and market automated chromatographic solutions for agri-biotech, biodefense, dietary supplement, food science, forensics and renewable energy laboratories. These automated testing solutions will save analysis time and reduce labor costs, while providing unprecedented analytical accuracy over the “manual” chromatography approaches used in these industries.

Under the terms of the agreement, Shimadzu is combining its 2010 GC, i-Series UHPLC, GCMS chromatography systems and LabSolutions™ software with MIDI, Inc.’s expert system software. Sherlock™ chromatography analysis software is a comprehensive and powerful data analysis platform, which precisely names compounds, performs complex pattern recognition and gives customers the ability to visually analyze their data in many different ways. Results are delivered automatically, reproducibly and objectively. The first product launch will be for automated microbial identification and soil phospholipid fatty acid (PLFA) analysis on Shimadzu’s 2010 GC product line, followed by solutions for the UHPLC and GCMS instruments.

Gary Jackoway, MIDI Inc.'s Vice President and Director of Software Development, said, “We are delighted to partner with Shimadzu Scientific Instruments and have been impressed by their technology, team and customer support philosophy. This partnership will make automated and precise chromatography available to more customers than ever before and allow those customers to achieve maximum efficiency, reduce the learning curve and lower their labor costs.”

“Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc. is pleased to establish this important partnership. MIDI, Inc. has a long history of expertise in successfully automating and analyzing complex chromatographic data in growth markets. By combining their Sherlock™ software platform with state-of-the-art Shimadzu analytical instrumentation, along with our breadth of sales and support, we can offer even more customer-focused solutions,” said Mark Janeczko, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc. Marketing Manager.

The Shimadzu and MIDI-integrated products will be exhibited at the 2017 Pittsburgh Conference and Expo - booth #4112.

About Shimadzu Scientific Instruments, Inc.

Established in 1975, Shimadzu Scientific Instruments (SSI), the American subsidiary of Shimadzu Corporation (Kyoto, Japan), provides a comprehensive range of analytical solutions to laboratories throughout North, Central, and parts of South America. SSI maintains a network of nine regional offices strategically located across the United States, with experienced technical specialists, service and sales engineers situated throughout the country, as well as applications laboratories on both coasts. For more information, please visit http://www.ssi.shimadzu.com.

About MIDI, Inc.

MIDI, Inc. is a private biotechnology company that specializes in automated and precise chromatography solutions. Founded in 1991, MIDI’s Sherlock™ software platform is used by scientists in more than 45 countries for automated analysis of: dietary supplements, fatty acids (FAME), fire debris, microbes, soil phospholipid fatty acids (PLFA) and spices. Sherlock™ has been US FDA 501(k) cleared for the identification of Bacillus anthracis (Anthrax pathogen) and Mycobacterium tuberculosis (TB pathogen). In addition, Sherlock™ is AOAC INTERNATIONAL cleared for Bacillus anthracis and US CDC-NIOSH cleared for aerobic bacterial identification. For more information, please visit http://www.midi-inc.com

