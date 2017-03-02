“The learning lessons are all practical. No theory!”

On March 7th at 2:30pm at the University Club of Chicago, David Kalinowski, President of Proactive Worldwide, will present an engaging session on “Creating a Value-Driven Project Intake Process.” Kalinowski will share his expertise in best practices for the project scoping process, specifically as it applies to competitive intelligence and market research studies.

Kalinowski’s speaking engagement is part of Society of Insurance Research’s 2017 educational conference, “Research Skills Development for Tomorrow’s Leaders.” The format is a series of intensive skills development workshops, to be held March 6-8, 2017.

Kalinowski said the main priority of his program is to provide insights on the importance of rigor during this phase of a given project. Toward that end, he plans on sharing an instructive case study to demonstrate context and value. Kalinowski added, “A well-prepared Project Scope creates the best foundation on which all subsequent project phases must rest. We’ll tackle the due diligence steps required, and then consider the variables, relationships, and potential benefits of an intentional Project Scope document versus the negative side-effects of a poorly planned one.”

Kalinowski noted that important takeaways, directly relevant to participants’ day-to-day responsibilities, will include, among others, setting appropriate contingency parameters, avoiding/heading off scope-creep, and providing accurate schedule milestones and budgets from the start. He joked, “The learning lessons are all practical. No theory!” Visit http://www.sirnet.org to register.

About Proactive Worldwide:

Proactive Worldwide, Inc. is a global research and strategic intelligence consulting firm that provides evidence-based, constructive information within the competitive intelligence, market intelligence, and customer intelligence domains. Anchored by primary source research for over 21 years, Proactive’s multilingual professionals assist our clients with offerings that include but are not limited to competitive research and assessment services, market entry and defense strategies, war gaming simulations and scenario planning events, and customer experience and user experience studies. To learn more, visit http://www.proactiveworldwide.com.