Nature’s Brands, known for its line of certified USDA organic whole-food based supplements, announced its alkalizing supplements are now available for purchase on RevNutrition.com, a popular nutritional products website.

Nature’s Brands was founded in 1995 with the goal of developing high-quality organic nutritional supplements, personal care products and beautification products free of harmful additives often found in other supplements and personal care products on the market. Its alkalizing supplements are organic, 100 percent natural and free of all excipients, flow agents, fillers, preservatives and irradiated ingredients, and now are more widely available than ever.

“We are excited to announce our alkalizing supplements are now available for purchase on RevNutrition.com,” said Mark Gonsalves, CEO of Nature’s Brands. “These products are a great way to help improve pH balance in your body. Our formula has had a loyal following over the years and now it’s starting to be in reach of customers everywhere.”

Alkalizing your body can help you begin to live a healthier lifestyle. An acidic pH promotes disease, which usually happens when experiencing a lot of stress or eating diets high in processed foods, fried food, meat and sugar. While alkalizing supplements are not a substitute for living a healthy lifestyle, they can help move up the pH scale to an alkalized state more quickly.

Nature’s Brands alkalizing products include a pH test kit to help determine your body’s alkalinity, an educational Alkaline Body Balance Booklet with Food Chart, Acid-2 Alkaline Litmus pH paper, and two organic supplement options: Acid-2 Alkaline 90-count Vegetarian Capsules and Acid-2 Alkaline 270g/9.5oz Powder.

“RevNutrition customers will find great benefit from this non-chemical based alkaline whole food formula made from completely natural, certified organic ingredients,” said Gonsalves.

For more information about Nature’s Brands, visit http://www.naturesbrands.com.