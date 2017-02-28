QA Graphics continues to stay on top of the floor plan game and bring the best possible product to the customers, said Hayley Nugent, QA Graphics Project Manager.

QA Graphics has become a fixture in the commercial building industry while providing customers professional, premium floor plans for over the last ten years. QA Graphics high-end floor plan graphics can be integrated with most building automation systems. QA Graphics staff can take your Revit files, AutoCAD, PDF’s, or sketches, and provide professional floor plan graphics in less than a week.

QA Graphics’ 3D floor plan graphics offer a richer, more dynamic rendering of buildings and spaces that can be as basic or complex as you wish. This includes textures, flooring, and furniture. In addition, QA Graphic staff has the knowledge to properly zone and place duct work graphics. View our 3D template options, from basic to complex in this video: https://youtu.be/6AoRq5JscLU

“QA Graphics continues to stay on top of the floor plan game and bring the best possible product to the customers,” said Hayley Nugent, QA Graphics Project Manager. “In the interest of maintaining best practices while continuing to offer high quality renders, Drafters have continued with Revit training to work on their skills and QA Graphics has also announced upgrades to company floor plan standards.”

These improvements include the addition of items such as doors, elevators, stairs, and curtain walls, as well as being lighter in appearance and a new viewing angle. These product offerings will enhance the building detail options of zoning with duct work, windows, built-ins, railings, and furnishings.

To learn more and see all of QA Graphics’ floor plan templates visit: https://www.qagraphics.com/floor-plans/

About QA Graphics - QA Graphics is a leader in the building automation and green building industries. The company specializes in HVAC graphic development services, system graphics, floor plan graphics, and Energy Efficiency Education Dashboards™ (EEEDs). Since 2006, QA Graphics has served as an expert design resource for the building controls industry and is able to provide BAS graphics for any type of building automation. The company also provides marketing solutions such as interactive applications, 3D design and animation, UX design, videos, and more. Visit http://www.qagraphics.com to learn more.