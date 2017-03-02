OmniVere - Best in Service 5 years Running

OmniVere, a market-leading provider of end-to-end eDiscovery services and data risk management advisory services, is pleased to announce that for the 5th year in a row it has achieved the coveted Best in Service designation for kCura Relativity, which recognizes Relativity Premium Hosting Partners who provide an exceptional Relativity experience to end users.

“We are very excited to continue to collaborate with kCura as a Relativity Best in Service Partner,” says Tony Caputo, OmniVere’s Chief Executive Officer. “Many of our clients see the Relativity platform as essential to managing their most complex matters. Our team’s experience with the platform in combination with our cutting-edge early case assessment tool – OmniVere Direct – form the perfect partnership to provide fast, efficient and accurate deliverables that our clients need and expect.”

To achieve the recertification as a Best in Service partner at the Blue level, OmniVere was required to demonstrate to kCura its broad expertise and experience hosting projects in Relativity. During this voluntary audit, kCura evaluated OmniVere’s capabilities in three areas: technical infrastructure, customer service, and product expertise. To retain its status as a Relativity Best in Service partner, OmniVere will continue to meet a robust set of requirements set forth by kCura, including (among many others) the size of OmniVere’s Relativity installation and the number of its professionals who possess core Relativity certifications.

About OmniVere

OmniVere is a global services firm responding to the most difficult data risk management challenges. With decades of experience in all stages of the corporate data lifecycle, from pre-matter consulting through legal hold, trial and ultimate disposition of data, OmniVere is uniquely positioned to minimize corporate risk while delivering unparalleled efficiency before, during, and after legal, regulatory and compliance proceedings. The firm provides services to companies in the energy, financial services, healthcare, insurance, technology and government sectors and to their legal counsel. For more information about OmniVere, go to http://www.omnivere.com or follow @OmniVere on Twitter.

About kCura

kCura are the developers of the e-discovery software Relativity. Relativity has more than 150,000 active users in more than 40 countries from organizations including the U.S. Department of Justice and more than 195 of the Am Law 200. kCura helps corporations, law firms, and government agencies meet e-discovery challenges by installing Relativity on-premises and providing hosted, on-demand solutions through a global network of partners. kCura has been ranked the 175th fastest-growing technology company in North America on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 and named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune. Please contact kCura at sales(at)kcura(dot)com or visit http://www.kcura.com for more information.