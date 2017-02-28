ICMCP Announces Impressive List of Speakers for National Conference

North Haledon, NJ (PRWEB) February 28, 2017
The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) Second Annual National Conference, “The Diversity Gap: From Obstacles to Opportunities” has announced an impressive list of speakers and the final agenda for this year’s event. The leading destination for issues related to cybersecurity career and industry developments impacting minority cybersecurity professionals continues to elevate the national dialogue on the critical strategic, tactical and operational imperatives needed to attract and develop minority cybersecurity practitioners. The full conference agenda is available here. You can register and view the full conference program here.
Joining the National Conference’s keynote speaker Dr. Randal Pinkett is a distinguished list of presenters on various topics that impact minority cybersecurity professionals and organizations. Confirmed speakers include:
- Dr. Randal Pinkett, BCT Partners, LLC., Founder, President, CEO
- Samantha Allen, John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU/APL), Cyber Security Engineer
- Brian Arellanes, ITSourceTek, Inc., CEO & Chairman
- Devon Bryan, Federal Reserve System, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer
- Mary Chaney, Comcast, Senior Director - Corporate Information Security
- Darren Death, ASRC Federal, Chief Information Security Officer
- Deidre Diamond, CyberSN, Founder and CEO
- Angela Dogan, The Santa Fe Group, Senior Project Manager
- Franklin Donahoe, Mylan Pharmaceutical, Chief Information Security Officer
- David Elcock, Lynx Technology Partners, ICMCP, Co-Founder, Chief Corporate Development Officer
- Dr. Amelia Estwick, The National Cybersecurity Institute at Excelsior College, Program Manager
- Alison Flanigan, Booz Allen Hamilton
- Rick Howard, Palo Alto Networks, Chief Security Officer
- Walter Jones, ITSourceTek, Chief Information Officer
- Claude Knight, PwC, Managing Director
- Danyetta Magana, Covenant Security Solutions, President
- Marci McCarthy, T.E.N., CEO and President
- Chase Norlin, Transmosis, CEO
- Yonesy Núñez, Wells Fargo, Senior Vice President/Information Security
- Juliet Okafor, Fortress Information Security, Vice President of Global Business Development
- Aric Perminter, Lynx Technology Partners, Chairman and Founder
- Dr. Dena Haritos Tsamitis, Information Networking Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, Director
- Dan Waddell, (ISC)², Managing Director, North America Region
- Julian Waits, SAIFE, Inc., President and CEO
- Larry Whiteside, Optiv Inc., Vice President, Healthcare and Critical Infrastructure
- Samson Williams, CoFunder , Chief Strategy Officer
- Lisa Xu, NopSec, CEO
- Princess Young, National Awareness Programs, Office of Cybersecurity & Communications, U.S. Department of Homeland, Program Manager
- Deborah Page, The McCormick Group, Business Development – Principal Recruiter
- Dr. Calvin Nobles U.S. Navy, Cryptologic Warfare Officer,
“ICMCP is extremely excited by the caliber of speakers highlighting this year’s National Conference. In my view, this is one of the most distinguished groups of presenters ever assembled to discuss cybersecurity career and industry developments impacting minority cybersecurity professionals,” says Aric K. Perminter, President at ICMCP. “These incredible speakers anchor an agenda that makes the ICMCP National Conference a can’t miss destination, whether you are pursuing a new career path, exploring professional development opportunities or searching to fill cybersecurity gaps within your company.”
The National Conference will also host the first-ever Cybersecurity Minority of the Year Awards in the following categories:
- Minority-Owned Cybersecurity Company of the Year
- Minority CISO of the Year
- Minority Practitioner of the Year
- Minority Educator of the Year
For award criteria and nomination forms, please visit https://icmcp.org/icmcp-awards-nomination-forms/ or contact kate.shackford(at)icmcp.org for more details. The award nomination deadline has been extended to 5 PM EST on Friday, March 3, 2017.
To register for the National Conference or view the full conference program, visit https://conference.icmcp.org/.
The ICMCP National Conference is sponsored by Lynx Technology Partners, Conventus Corporation, Rapid 7, Carnegie Mellon University, Earnst & Young, ISC 2, Symantec, Cybervista, IBM, CSA, Cybereason, HT, Prevalent and The Santa Fe Group.
About ICMCP
The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It began official operations in September 2014 and is organized exclusively for charitable purposes, to provide members with educational/technical scholarships, mentoring opportunities, professional development and networking opportunities. For more information or to become a sponsor, please visit https://icmcp.org, follow @ICMCP_ORG on Twitter or visit the ICMCP LinkedIn page.