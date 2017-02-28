ICMCP Announces Impressive List of Speakers for National Conference

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) Second Annual National Conference, “The Diversity Gap: From Obstacles to Opportunities” has announced an impressive list of speakers and the final agenda for this year’s event. The leading destination for issues related to cybersecurity career and industry developments impacting minority cybersecurity professionals continues to elevate the national dialogue on the critical strategic, tactical and operational imperatives needed to attract and develop minority cybersecurity practitioners. The full conference agenda is available here. You can register and view the full conference program here.

Joining the National Conference’s keynote speaker Dr. Randal Pinkett is a distinguished list of presenters on various topics that impact minority cybersecurity professionals and organizations. Confirmed speakers include:



Dr. Randal Pinkett, BCT Partners, LLC., Founder, President, CEO

Samantha Allen, John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory (JHU/APL), Cyber Security Engineer

Brian Arellanes, ITSourceTek, Inc., CEO & Chairman

Devon Bryan, Federal Reserve System, Executive Vice President, Chief Information Security Officer

Mary Chaney, Comcast, Senior Director - Corporate Information Security

Darren Death, ASRC Federal, Chief Information Security Officer

Deidre Diamond, CyberSN, Founder and CEO

Angela Dogan, The Santa Fe Group, Senior Project Manager

Franklin Donahoe, Mylan Pharmaceutical, Chief Information Security Officer

David Elcock, Lynx Technology Partners, ICMCP, Co-Founder, Chief Corporate Development Officer

Dr. Amelia Estwick, The National Cybersecurity Institute at Excelsior College, Program Manager

Alison Flanigan, Booz Allen Hamilton

Rick Howard, Palo Alto Networks, Chief Security Officer

Walter Jones, ITSourceTek, Chief Information Officer

Claude Knight, PwC, Managing Director

Danyetta Magana, Covenant Security Solutions, President

Marci McCarthy, T.E.N., CEO and President

Chase Norlin, Transmosis, CEO

Yonesy Núñez, Wells Fargo, Senior Vice President/Information Security

Juliet Okafor, Fortress Information Security, Vice President of Global Business Development

Aric Perminter, Lynx Technology Partners, Chairman and Founder

Dr. Dena Haritos Tsamitis, Information Networking Institute, Carnegie Mellon University, Director

Dan Waddell, (ISC)², Managing Director, North America Region

Julian Waits, SAIFE, Inc., President and CEO

Larry Whiteside, Optiv Inc., Vice President, Healthcare and Critical Infrastructure

Samson Williams, CoFunder , Chief Strategy Officer

Lisa Xu, NopSec, CEO

Princess Young, National Awareness Programs, Office of Cybersecurity & Communications, U.S. Department of Homeland, Program Manager

Deborah Page, The McCormick Group, Business Development – Principal Recruiter

Dr. Calvin Nobles U.S. Navy, Cryptologic Warfare Officer,

“ICMCP is extremely excited by the caliber of speakers highlighting this year’s National Conference. In my view, this is one of the most distinguished groups of presenters ever assembled to discuss cybersecurity career and industry developments impacting minority cybersecurity professionals,” says Aric K. Perminter, President at ICMCP. “These incredible speakers anchor an agenda that makes the ICMCP National Conference a can’t miss destination, whether you are pursuing a new career path, exploring professional development opportunities or searching to fill cybersecurity gaps within your company.”

The National Conference will also host the first-ever Cybersecurity Minority of the Year Awards in the following categories:

Minority-Owned Cybersecurity Company of the Year

Minority CISO of the Year

Minority Practitioner of the Year

Minority Educator of the Year

For award criteria and nomination forms, please visit https://icmcp.org/icmcp-awards-nomination-forms/ or contact kate.shackford(at)icmcp.org for more details. The award nomination deadline has been extended to 5 PM EST on Friday, March 3, 2017.

To register for the National Conference or view the full conference program, visit https://conference.icmcp.org/.

The ICMCP National Conference is sponsored by Lynx Technology Partners, Conventus Corporation, Rapid 7, Carnegie Mellon University, Earnst & Young, ISC 2, Symantec, Cybervista, IBM, CSA, Cybereason, HT, Prevalent and The Santa Fe Group.

###

About ICMCP

The International Consortium of Minority Cybersecurity Professionals (ICMCP) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. It began official operations in September 2014 and is organized exclusively for charitable purposes, to provide members with educational/technical scholarships, mentoring opportunities, professional development and networking opportunities. For more information or to become a sponsor, please visit https://icmcp.org, follow @ICMCP_ORG on Twitter or visit the ICMCP LinkedIn page.