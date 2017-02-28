Bernard Ross, CEO, Sky Medical said: “We are honoured to be shortlisted in the award category ‘Partnership with the NHS’. We are currently collaborating with NHS clinical leads to evaluate the geko™ device in 26 clinical pathways, within 15 UK hospitals."

Sky Medical manufactures the geko™ device, powered by OnPulse™ neuromuscular electrostimulation technology, clinically proven to increase blood circulation for lower limb DVT prevention, the reduction of swelling and the promotion of wounds healing.

Bernard Ross, CEO, Sky Medical said: “We are honoured to be shortlisted in the award category ‘Partnership with the NHS’. We are currently collaborating with NHS clinical leads to evaluate the geko™ device in 26 clinical pathways, within 15 UK hospitals. The evaluations are generating clinical trials, case studies and procedure protocols which transfer across our global distribution network generating export sales”.

Partnerships of note, include James Cook University Hospital, Mr. Paul Baker, Orthopaedic Consultant, he said: “We saw the potential for the geko™ device to significantly improve current care pathways for our surgically treated ankle fractures. The feasibility evaluation we have done in partnership with Sky Medical Technology suggests the device can be used safely and effectively in this patient population and could help to streamline care”.

Mr. Sameh Dimitri, Vascular Consultant and clinical lead for VTE prevention, comments: “Where wounds have been resistant to traditional treatment modalities, intervention with the geko ™device, as an adjunct therapy, has helped to heal wounds, reduce swelling and pain and has been met with excellent compliance”.

“The DVT and PE (pulmonary embolism) risk for patients with an acute ischemic stroke resembles that of patients undergoing major surgical procedures”, explains Bernard. “The results of a clinical audit, currently underway, is proving geko™ is well tolerated in stroke patients where the use of other forms of mechanical prophylaxis are impractical or contraindicated. Without the geko™ device these patients would receive no DVT prophylaxis”.

About the geko™ device

The size of a wrist-watch and worn at the knee, the geko™ device is a battery powered, disposable, neuromuscular electrostimulation device designed to increase blood flow in the veins of the leg to reduce the risk of DVT (as approved by NICE) and to prevent the build-up of pre and post-surgical swelling. The geko™ device, through gentle electrical impulses, stimulates the common peroneal nerve activating the calf and foot muscle pumps, increasing venous, arterial and microcirculatory blood flow. The increase in blood flow is similar to that achieved by walking, up to 60%, without a patient having to move.

A 2016 study by Professor Andrew Nicolaides and Dr Maura Griffin has measured the effect of the geko™ device on blood flow in the deep veins of the calf. The study has shown significant volume and velocity increases within the gastrocnemius, peroneal and posterior tibial veins - the first time that a mechanical device has reported enhancement to blood flow in the deep veins, and the result of the unique dorsiflexion achieved by the geko™ device.

About Sky Medical Technology

Sky Medical Technology is a UK based medical devices company that has developed a ground-breaking neuromuscular electrostimulation platform, OnPulse™. The company develops a range of products tailored to different medical applications, selling both direct, through partnerships or distributors in each clinical area. Clinical areas of interest include DVT prevention, reduction of swelling, wound healing, elite-sport recovery, and continence. The goal in each clinical area is to improve clinical outcomes and patient care whilst saving health system resources. The geko™ device has secured National Institute of Clinical Excellence (NICE) guidance recommending its use to the NHS for DVT prevention. http://www.gekodevices.com

About Medilink 2017

The awards are taking place on 1st March 2017 at Emirates Lancashire Cricket Ground, the afternoon event will recognise the Healthcare excellence across the North West with six awards being celebrated. For further information please visit: http://www.medilinkuk.com/about-us/medilink-uk-awards