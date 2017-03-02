ConEst Software Systems Acquired by JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group With the ConEst team we’ve built by joining the JDM Technology Group, our customers will be supported by a group of leading construction software companies around the world.

JDM Technology Group, a global group of leading software providers for the architecture, engineering and construction industries, announced today that it has acquired Manchester, NH-based ConEst, a leading provider of electrical estimating, takeoff, and project and service management software.

ConEst provides electrical estimating, takeoff, and project and service management software to customers throughout the United States and globally. The acquisition strengthens the JDM Group with a broader offering of electrical software solutions to its global customer base and increased offerings to electrical, low-voltage, and data/telecom contractors.

“We have deep roots in the industry and strong connections with our customers and employees. Our choice to partner with JDM was based on a mutual commitment and connection to the industries and customers we both serve. JDM’s strong presence in the construction industry will bolster our company’s ability to continue developing innovative software that enables successful estimating and project management for our customers,” said Jan Thayer, Vice President of Sales and Customer Service. “Carrying on the philosophy of ConEst founder and CEO, George Hague, as well as our brand and legacy we have built was paramount in our decision to join a team of software developers and customer service advocates who share our values and our insight. With a focus on our customers and our employees and with the support of its global construction software technology leadership, we are pleased to consummate this sale and partnership with the JDM Technology Group.”

“With the ConEst team we’ve built by joining the JDM Technology Group, our customers will be supported by a group of leading construction software companies around the world. Moreover, the technology we’ve developed can be applied to the global customer base. We’re glad to complete the sale with JDM and are excited to see ConEst build on its success in the future,” added George Hague, President and CEO of ConEst.

Having acquired numerous companies since 2004, the JDM Technology Group has established a proven strategy for integrating acquired companies into its existing infrastructure. ConEst will continue to operate as a separate company with its existing staff out of its Manchester, NH headquarters. President George Hague and Vice President of Sales and Customer Service Jan Thayer will help guide the transition and will continue to advise the business moving forward.

“Our Buy and Build strategy ensures that customers continue to have access to the best technology globally. In addition, by retaining the ConEst staff and organization, customers will continue to receive service and support from the same people they are used to. As well, we do not end-of-life any products, allowing customers to continue with their preferred software. This strategy creates strong growth and enables the JDM Group to continue to be an excellent home for leading construction software companies.”

About ConEst

Founded in 1989 by George Hague, ConEst has become a leading supplier of estimating, takeoff, and project and service management software to the electrical industry in the United States and around the world. ConEst is the leading technology innovator in its industry with a reputation for excellent customer support. Recognition of ConEst’s continuing leadership has come through its inclusion in the Constructech 50 in 2016 – its 7th consecutive year, as well as through the 2016 NECA conference showstopper award for ConEst’s IntelliBid Estimating System.

About JDM Technology Group

JDM Technology Group is a global software business focused on delivering business software systems for the architecture, engineering and construction industries with over 50,000 users served in 40 countries on 6 continents, employing 300 staff. The JDM Technology Group’s core business philosophy is long-term commitment to customer service coupled with providing the best possible solutions to customers. JDM Technology Group companies include Computer Guidance Corporation (North America), CSSP (Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong), Explorer Software (North, Central, and South America), Integrity Software Systems (UK and Ireland), LEVESYS (Australia), RedSkyIT (UK and Middle East), and Vision InfoSoft (North America).

