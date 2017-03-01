Three Brothers Bakery Introduces Rainbow Hamantaschen

Rainbow Hamantaschen at Three Brothers Bakery. "Besides customers enjoying the pastry to celebrate Purim, people like it as a treat for any day of the year," said Bobby Jucker, co-owner of Three Brothers Bakery.

This year, Three Brothers Bakery is celebrating Purim by debuting a colorful version of a time-honored treat with its new rainbow Hamantaschen. The eye-catching pastry features the bakery's signature sweet Hamantaschen dough, twisted with a rainbow of colors. The bakery also has a wide selection of traditional Hamantaschen.

This year, Purim is celebrated on March 11 and 12, and commemorates a time when Esther saved the Jewish people living in Persia from extinction by Haman, as told in the Book of Esther. Today, Purim is celebrated with carnivals and parties, re-enactments of the story through plays and by eating traditional Purim foods including Hamantaschen.

The Hamantaschen at Three Brothers Bakery features the bakery’s secret cookie dough recipe molded into a triangle and generously filled with homemade filling. Fillings include conventional flavors like poppy seed, apricot and prune as well as other unexpected flavors, like chocolate, cherry and raspberry. In fact, the bakery's Hamantaschen have been so popular over the years, the bakery has been selling the treats year-round.

“Hamantaschen are one of our best-selling items here at the bakery,” said Bobby Jucker, bakery co-owner and fifth generation baker. “Besides customers enjoying the pastry to celebrate Purim, people like it as a treat for any day of the year. Additionally, our new rainbow Hamantaschen adds a uniqueness that can make any day or celebration feel special. It’s also the perfect treat to celebrate spring’s bright colors.”

About Three Brothers Bakery

The traditions of Three Brothers Bakery began in Chrzanow, Poland circa 1825, and were preserved despite the family’s concentration camp imprisonment during the Holocaust. Their miraculous liberation, and subsequent move to Houston, brought Eastern European scratch baking traditions to 4036 S. Braeswood Blvd, 12393 Kingsride Lane, and 4606 Washington Ave where the owners are now proud to call themselves “memory makers who just happen to be bakers.” Perfecting the process for almost 200 years, each day the fifth generation bakers produce mostly dairy-free breads and pastries, cookies, a full line of specialty dessert cakes and pies, as well as custom birthday, special occasion, wedding and groom’s cakes using only the highest quality ingredients.

The Three Brothers Bakery pecan pie was named “the best mail order pecan pie America has to offer” by Country Living magazine, bakery owner, Bobby Jucker competed in the popular ‘Food Network Challenge’ and has been seen on Food Network’s Outrageous Food. Three Brothers won “Best Mail-Order Pies 2012” from Bon Appetit, as well as Modern Baking’s “2013 Retail Bakery of the Year” and was part of The Knot’s “2010-2013 Best of Weddings” and “Hall of Fame” picks. Most recently, Three Brothers Bakery was named #11 in “America’s 50 Best Bakeries” by The Daily Meal, and was awarded the 2013 Jeffrey Butland Family-Owned Business of the Year by the Houston division of the U.S. Small Business Administration. Three Brothers Bakery is a certified Woman-Owned Business through the Women’s Business Enterprise National Council, and a State of Texas Historically Underutilized Business.

