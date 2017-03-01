Talk IQ Across industries, nearly 70 percent of customer interaction takes place on the phone -- analytics tools for email, chat, social, and other digital channels provide an incomplete customer picture.

TalkIQ, which helps businesses better understand and take action on voice conversations with customers, today announces its Real-Time intelligence and guidance platform. Businesses can now act immediately on insights and recommendations generated through TalkIQ while a customer call is in process. The new feature will help drive efficiency and consistency across customer interactions, while also providing teams with confidence that an intelligent and instant recommendation engine is there to help guide them on every call when needed.

Additionally, the TalkIQ team has partnered with SalesLoft, a leader in modern sales engagement, to provide all customers with intelligent call summaries, pipeline health insights, and a robust coaching platform, in three clicks.

Across industries, nearly 70 percent of customer interaction takes place on the phone -- analytics tools for email, chat, social, and other digital channels provide an incomplete customer picture. TalkIQ instantly unlocks customer voice data to drive efficiency in sales and support, capture and share customer feedback easily throughout the organization, and track key trends over time, such as price inquiries, common objections, feature requests, and competitor mentions.

Breakthrough Real-Time Technology

TalkIQ delivers the right insight at the right time to sales, marketing, account management, and support teams. From the moment they start, businesses have access to intelligent and accurate call summaries of every conversation they have with customers -- coupled with a robust coaching platform to drive process accountability. TalkIQ’s Real-Time capability not only provides insights within calls instantly, but recommends next steps (what to do, for example: if competitors are mentioned, a price inquiry is made, or objections are raised). Call-level insights are also aggregated at a summary level -- providing businesses a complete view of each customer’s engagement with them.

In many cases, the need for the right insights at the right time means while a call is in progress. TalkIQ now delivers a new Real-Time capability, providing immediate guidance to team members in the moment. For example, upon the mention of a competitor, TalkIQ presents key differentiation points instantly.

“We’re excited to bring this powerful Real-Time capability to customers as part of our premium offering,” said Bill Hoppin, EVP Sales, Marketing, and Alliances for TalkIQ. “Now teams can act during the call, adapting their strategy and tactics in the moment to achieve success. We believe this is a game-changer.”

SalesLoft Partnership: Three-Click Activation to Unlock Post-Call Customer Voice Insights

SalesLoft makes it easy for the modern sales professional to use technology to set qualified appointments for salespeople. Customers now have access to TalkIQ’s core features which include intelligent post-call summaries, pipeline health insights, and a robust coaching platform, giving SalesLoft customers a sharper edge and promising higher close rates.

“This partnership is a clear, measurable extension on the value of our platform,” said Sean Kester, VP Product Marketing at SalesLoft. “TalkIQ’s proprietary technology does an incredibly heavy lift – speech recognition, natural language processing, machine learning – to deliver clear value to our customers in a way that’s easy to act on for benefit.”

With TalkIQ’s post-call analytics, summaries can be presented in whatever way is most effective to clearly communicate the voice of the customer: organized by lead, opportunity, and account. The summaries help develop effective guidance for agents to improve outcomes, among other benefits. Activation for SalesLoft customers is as easy as three clicks with their SalesLoft credentials.

Resources:

TalkIQ and SalesLoft integration video https://tinyurl.com/salesloft-talkiq

TalkIQ and SalesLoft Solution Brie http://www.talkiq.com/partners/salesloft

About TalkIQ

TalkIQ helps businesses understand and take action on the most important insights from every voice conversation with their customers, throughout the customer journey. To do this, we’ve built proprietary enterprise speech recognition (ESR) and natural language processing (NLP) capabilities. TalkIQ enables client facing teams to, for the first time, take a scientific approach to understanding and acting on key moments with customers, including recognizing purchase intent, handling objections, responding to competitors, pricing, building rapport, closing, implementation, troubleshooting, renewal, and more. We’ve built TalkIQ to thrive in high volume sales and support environments, and it’s ready to drive efficiency throughout teams, reduce ramp and training time, drive more deals, and quantify the voice of the customer. http://www.talkiq.com

About SalesLoft

SalesLoft has created the Modern Sales Engagement Platform, allowing you to reach prospects faster and more effectively. SalesLoft helps your modern sales organization set and execute on a cadence of phone, email, and social communications so you can convert more target accounts into customer accounts. http://www.salesloft.com