New Professional Painting Company – Fresh Coat – Opens in Fort Collins

Scott Rowley is excited to announce the launch of his new, professional painting business – Fresh Coat of Fort Collins.

Fresh Coat offers residential and commercial painting services including interior and exterior painting, wood staining and finishing, and other services for nearly every protective coating application. Their professional painters use quality, environmentally safe materials and the company offers a 24/7 customer call center, online scheduling, in-home color design consultations and detailed quotes. Fresh Coat of Fort Collins serves Fort Collins, Windsor, Severance, Eaton, Timnath and the surrounding areas.

“Fresh Coat is employee-based, which means I can hire skilled painters who need work and who will live up to my personal standard of quality. I’m not working with subcontractors who don’t care about Fresh Coat – I’m working with my own people who have a vested interest in our success,” Rowley said.

As part of their commitment to customer service, Fresh Coat offers a 3-3-3 customer service pledge, so calls will be answered by a live person within three minutes, a quote will be delivered within three days (customer schedule permitting) and the job will be started within three weeks.

Rowley has spent the last 27 years working for an electric utility company – first mowing lawns and, most recently, as the operations manager, but he always wanted to own his own business.

“I knew I wanted to own my own business and, when I learned about Fresh Coat, it felt like the right opportunity. The construction industry in this area has been strong for years, even during the recession, and there’s a huge need for a professional, trustworthy painting company. I’m looking forward to filling that need with Fresh Coat of Fort Collins,” Rowley said.

Rowley was born and raised in Fort Collins and is looking forward to investing in the area as a business owner. When he’s not working, he’s usually spending time with his daughters, fly fishing or golfing.

Fresh Coat was founded in 2004 as part of Strategic Franchising Systems. Since 2015, Fresh Coat has been included in the Bond’s Top 100 and named to Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 list. Fresh Coat is also part of the International Franchise Association, the Small Business Association’s Franchise Registry, VetFran and Minority Fran. All Fresh Coat employees are trained, dependable, fully insured and background-checked.

For more information about Fresh Coat of Charleston, call 970-716-1647, email SRowley(at)FreshCoatPainters.com or visit http://www.FreshCoatFortCollins.com.

