When Dave and Robbie Seng decided it was time to move from Texas to their dream location in Colorado, they knew they also wanted to step away from corporate America and open their own business, preferably working with seniors and families. Now the couple is excited to announce that they’ve launched their new company, Caring Transitions of the Grand Valley.

Caring Transitions is America’s largest resource for managing senior relocations as well as downsizing and estate liquidations. In addition to organizing, packing, de-cluttering, moving and resettling, Caring Transitions can handle estate sales, liquidations, and preparing homes for market. Caring Transitions of the Grand Valley serves the Grand Valley, Glenwood Springs, Montrose, Delta, Parachute, Rifle, Silt, New Castle and De Beque as well as the surrounding areas.

Whether your situation is planned or unexpected, Caring Transitions’ services are perfect for seniors moving in with family or into a safer living situation as well as busy families and people clearing out the home of a loved one who has passed. All of Caring Transitions’ services are customizable, so clients only pay for the services they need – whether that means managing the entire move and estate-clearing or just getting someone resettled into their new place.

“We are truly a one-stop-shop and we can create a plan that suits your needs, even if all you need is one piece of what we do. We are here for our clients and it’s our goal to make your situation as easy and stress-free as possible,” Dave said.

Dave and Robbie, both geophysicists, worked in oil exploration for 20 years in Texas before moving permanently to their farm in Glade Park. They were looking to open their own business and they knew they wanted to work with seniors and families. The Sengs originally looked into home care, but that’s when they found Caring Transitions.

“Dave and I have both dealt with the kinds of situations Caring Transitions can help with and, when we learned more about the business, we realized it would be a great fit for us and for our community,” Robbie said. “We moved to Houston from Michigan and, when we moved my aunt to Texas so we could care for her, we were faced with the challenges of space planning, downsizing and moving. She showed up with way more than could fit into her apartment and it was extremely difficult to work through.”

“My dad is in Kansas City and I know we’re going to be facing some of the same challenges eventually. He refuses to relocate, but none of the kids live within a day’s drive. At least now we know we’ll be calling Caring Transitions in Kansas City when the time comes,” Dave added.

But for the Sengs, Caring Transitions isn’t just about providing services to the community, it’s about making a difference in people’s lives.

“We want to build partnerships with our clients and advocate for their best interests to make the process as smooth and as comfortable as it can be. We’re flexible, accommodating and specially-trained to work with families at a delicate time in their lives. It’s our experience, training, convenience and client-focused approach that set us apart,” Robbie said. “We are very much looking forward to working with and serving our friends and neighbors on the Western Slope.”

Dave is a Certified Relocation and Transition Specialist, a designation bestowed by an independent organization that evaluates providers of senior relocation services.

Dave and Robbie have four children and six grandchildren. Dave recently got his pilot’s license and, when they’re not working or spending time with family, you can find Robbie competing in ballroom dancing competitions.

Caring Transitions of the Grand Valley is bonded and insured and all employees are background-checked. For additional information, contact 970-822-7087, email DSeng(at)CaringTransitions.com or visit http://www.CaringTransitionsGV.com.

