Three Pace Harmon Professionals Named 2017 Pros to Know

Pace Harmon, a leading business transformation and outsourcing advisory firm, today announced that three of its consultants have been recognized by Supply & Demand Chain Executive as 2017 “Pros to Know”. Bilal Shahabuddin, Joy Sim and Andrew Wisenberg were honored among this year’s winners.

“We are happy to congratulate Bilal, Joy and Andrew on their prestigious Pros to Know recognitions, which honor their commitment, passion and keen understanding of the complex business and supply chain challenges facing today’s enterprise leaders,” said Marc Tanowitz, a managing director at Pace Harmon. “Joining the ranks of other stand-out Pace Harmon professionals who have been recognized with this award in years past, these rising stars represent the top of our up and coming business leaders.”

Receiving more than 300 entries this year, The Pros to Know Awards recognize supply chain executives and enterprises that are leading initiatives to help prepare their companies’ supply chains for the significant challenges of today’s business climate.

Provider Pros to Know include individuals from software firms and service providers, consultancies or academia, who helped supply chain clients or the supply chain community at large prepare to meet these challenges. Pace Harmon has a history of distinguished practitioners winning the Pros to Know honor, including 16 other practitioners to date.

Pace Harmon’s clients include Fortune 500 and select high growth middle-market companies spanning industries such as Telecommunications, Life Sciences, Financial Services, Manufacturing, Technology, and Energy. For more information, please visit paceharmon.com.

About Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Supply & Demand Chain Executive is the executive's user manual for successful supply and demand chain transformation, utilizing hard-hitting analysis, viewpoints and unbiased case studies to steer executives and supply management professionals through the complicated, yet critical, world of supply and demand chain enablement to gain competitive advantage. Visit us on the web at http://www.SDCExec.com.

About Pace Harmon

Pace Harmon is a business transformation and outsourcing advisory services firm providing guidance on complex transactions, process and operational optimization, and provider governance. Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Tysons Corner, Va. with offices in Chicago and San Francisco, Pace Harmon provides pragmatic and insightful advice that helps its client base of Fortune 500 and other large enterprises maximize the benefits achieved from their mission-critical supplier relationships. For more information, please visit http://www.paceharmon.com.

