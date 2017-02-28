Fit4D, a New York City-based health technology company, announced today that Jeff Becker, J.D., founding partner at Epstein Becker & Green, will join its Board of Directors. Fit4D has demonstrated success in improving the health of people with diabetes through its technology-enabled services. By appointing Mr. Becker to the board, Fit4D demonstrates its continued commitment to bring industry thought leaders into its team to further accelerate its growth through its pharmaceutical, payer and provider clients.

Jeff Becker co-founded Epstein Becker & Green in 1973 and provides strategic advice and legal guidance to a wide range of health care organizations. Mr. Becker was selected by his peers for inclusion in the Best Lawyers in America (1995 to 2017) and selected as one of the leading health care attorneys in New York by Chambers USA.

“We are honored to have Jeff Becker join the Fit4D board,” said David Weingard, CEO of Fit4D. “Today’s healthcare landscape is complex and Jeff’s business and legal acumen is critical to successfully navigating this landscape while achieving our business and social mission."

“I am tremendously excited to join the Fit4D team and support the company improving the health of people with diabetes. Fit4D’s technology-enabled services deliver innovation and measurable value to its clients and I look forward to contributing to the company’s ongoing success,” said Jeff Becker.

Fit4D is a technology-enabled health coaching solution that scales the reach of expert certified diabetes educators (CDEs), allowing them to manage a patient population more than five times larger than traditional inpatient settings. Fit4D clients include pharmaceutical companies with a branded drug or device seeking to improve initiation and adherence, and payers looking to improve health outcomes and quality measures.

The company’s team of CDEs across the country leverage the Fit4D technology platform to engage patients with a personalized plan that addresses the individual barriers one faces when learning to self-manage the condition. Coaching topics include diabetes education, tips and tactics to initiate therapy and improve medication adherence, the importance of preventive care, nutrition, exercise, advice to overcome psycho-social barriers and more.

About Fit4D

Fit4D’s mission is to improve the lives of people living with diabetes worldwide. Fit4D delivers scalable and effective patient programs through an optimized mix of its technology platform and human-based touch points. The Fit4D clinical team of certified diabetes educators (CDEs) is comprised of dietitians, exercise physiologists, nurses, and social workers, who are passionate about empowering people with diabetes to live rich, healthy and fulfilling lives.

Fit4D’s Fortune 500 clients include pharmaceutical, payer, provider and wellness companies. Fit4D has also engaged in numerous joint initiatives with the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, American Diabetes Association, and the Diabetes Research Institute.

Fit4D is also a Startup Health transformer company.