“Tales Of The Millenniums”: a story about finding God. “Tales Of The Millenniums” is the creation of published author Larry Morgenstern, a Christian since 1977 whose heart’s desire is to know and understand God’s Word and plan for His creation.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Larry Morgenstern‘s new book presents Asaph and Shemer, two heavenly angels who themselves struggle to understand His creation of imperfect humanity.

Many events in human history are recorded in the Bible to help us get to know our Creator’s mind and heart. Some would argue that we can never fully understand why He chose to create another race of creatures when He already had His angels to serve Him. Clearly, He wanted a race of creatures who would do more than just serve, even more than just offer the praise He so justly deserves. He wanted to create a people who would enter into an intimate relationship with Him, and love Him for the love He gives, and for the world He created for us in which to live. He wanted sons of the Father.

View a synopsis of “Tales Of The Millenniums” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase “Tales Of The Millenniums” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Tales Of The Millenniums”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.