South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center and Culture Shock Miami co-present the return engagement of MOMIX, Opus Cactus on Saturday, March 18, 2017 at 8:00 PM and Sunday, March 19, 2017 at 3:00 PM on the Main Stage of the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center.

MOMIX, Opus Cactus takes its family audiences on a dynamic journey into the hidden landscape of the American Southwest with a sense of danger, strength and humor. The desert world of soaring cactuses, slithering lizards, snakes and frolicking insects all come to life once uncovered through the magic of MOMIX.

Following a ten-year performance hiatus, Opus Cactus has been revived and reimagined with a new look, fresh energy, and fun surprises! Originally created as a 20-minute piece in 2001 for Ballet Arizona, Opus Cactus was then brought back into the MOMIX repertoire and a full-evening work was created.

Here are what critics are saying about MOMIX:

"They are inspired vaudevillians, creating slapstick, science fiction and improvisational surprise. Such quick, bright explosions of theatricality are delightful tricks and crowd pleasers. They give the MOMIX program a charge of amusement and excitement absent for many years from modern dance. Their audience floats out on a dizzying high of pleasure." - Chicago Tribune

"This zany group got off to a rip-roaring start as a packed house clamored for more." - The New York Times

"People shouted out, gasped and applauded furiously. MOMIX is ideal for turning audiences onto dance." - L.A. Herald Examiner

Full price tickets are $20 to $45. These tickets are available online at SMDCAC.org or through the SMDCAC box office by calling 786-573-5300. Recommended for ages 7 and up. Student, senior, Golden Ticket and military discounts available. $10 ticket available to youth under 12 years with the purchase of an adult ticket (limit of two per adult). Contact the SMDCAC Box Office for details.

$5 tickets are available to 13-22 year olds and one accompanying guest, exclusively through CultureShockMiami.com. $5 Culture Shock Miami tickets are not sold through the SMDCAC Box Office or through SMDCAC.org. Culture Shock Miami ticket sales for both performances end at 12:00 noon on Saturday, March 18, 2017. Student ID and TicketWeb confirmation is required when picking-up tickets at will call.

ABOUT MOMIX

Known internationally for presenting work of exceptional inventiveness and physical beauty, MOMIX is a company of dancer-illusionists under the direction of Moses Pendleton. For 20 years, MOMIX has been celebrated for its ability to conjure up a world of surrealistic images using props, light, shadow, humor and the human body.

In addition to stage performances world-wide, the company has frequently worked on special projects and in film and television. MOMIX has made five Italian RAI television features broadcast to 55 countries (including the USSR and China) and has performed on Antenne II in France. MOMIX was also featured in PBS’s “Dance in America” series. The company participated in the “Homage a Picasso” in Paris and was selected to represent the US at the European Cultural Center at Delphi. MOMIX dancers Cynthia Quinn and Karl Baumann played the role of “Bluey” in the film “FX II”, under the direction of Moses Pendleton. The company is featured on a Decca Records laser disc, appearing with Charles Dutoit and the Montreal Symphony in the Rhombus Media film of Mussorgsky’s “Pictures at an Exhibition”, winner of an International Emmy for Best Performing Arts Special. In 1992, Mr. Pendleton created “Bat Habits”, developed with the support of the Scottsdale Cultural Council/Scottsdale Center For the Arts, Scottsdale Arizona and the University of Washington to celebrate the opening of the San Francisco Giants’ new spring training park in Scottsdale, Arizona. This work was the forerunner of “Baseball” which was created by Mr. Pendleton in 1994. MOMIX is featured in one of the first IMAX films in 3-D, “IMAGINE”, premiered at the Taejon Expo 93 and subsequently released at IMAX theaters world-wide. MOMIX has performed throughout the United States, Canada, Spain, Greece, Italy, France, Germany, Russia, Denmark, England, Austria, Ireland, Holland, Argentina, Mexico, Brazil, Chile, Japan, Taiwan, Singapore and Australia. The company is based in Washington, Connecticut.

ABOUT SOUTH MIAMI-DADE CULTURAL ARTS CENTER

The South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center is managed by the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, with funding support from the Office of the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners. The Center is dedicated to presenting and supporting arts and culture and providing access to the arts to the entire Miami-Dade County community.

ABOUT CULTURE SHOCK MIAMI ( http://www.CULTURESHOCKMIAMI.COM )

CULTURE SHOCK MIAMI, a program of the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs, is designed to introduce the next generation of audience members to live arts and cultural experiences at the age when they are beginning to make their own entertainment decisions. Based on research that shows most people begin their appreciation for the arts at a young age, Culture Shock Miami is founded on the premise that when kids make the arts a regular entertainment choice, they are more likely to become full-price ticket buyers and subscribers of the future. Culture Shock Miami offers $5 tickets for students (ages 13-22) to performances provided by more than 100 organizations, including top music, theatre, dance, and performing arts presenters in Miami-Dade County. With each $5 student ticket, a second $5 ticket may be purchased for an accompanying guest of any age. Tickets are on sale now through CULTURESHOCKMIAMI.COM. In addition to performing arts, students can get two-for-$5 or free admission passes to many South Florida museums, landmarks, and cultural destinations. For more information about this exciting program, please call Christina Tassy-Beauvoir or Mary-Margaret Dale at 305/375-1949.

The Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council develop cultural excellence, diversity and participation throughout Miami-Dade County by strategically creating and promoting opportunities for artists and cultural organizations, and our residents and visitors who are their audiences. The Department directs the Art in Public Places program and serves its board, the Art in Public Places Trust, commissioning, curating, maintaining and promoting the County’s art collection. The Department also manages, programs and operates the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, a campus of state-of-the-art cultural facilities in Cutler Bay, as well as Miami Dade County Auditorium, Joseph Caleb Auditorium and the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center, all dedicated to presenting and supporting excellence in the arts for the entire community. Through staff, board and programmatic resources, the Department, the Council and the Trust promote, coordinate and support Miami-Dade County’s more than 1,000 not-for-profit cultural organizations as well as thousands of resident artists through grants, technical assistance, public information and interactive community planning. The Department receives funding through the Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, The Children’s Trust, the National Endowment for the Arts, the State of Florida through the Florida Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture, and the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation. Other support and services are provided by TicketWeb for the Culture Shock Miami program, the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau, the South Florida Cultural Consortium and the Tourist Development Council.

