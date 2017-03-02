Analytics Importer, a PowerMyAnalytics service, has launched a Facebook Ads cost data import. Advertisers can import Facebook Ads data into Google Analytics and Google Data Studio to report ROI from Facebook Ads. This data can be used to compare Facebook Ads to Bing Ads, Yahoo Gemini and other advertising channels.

Facebook Ads is used by many businesses to promote their products and services. Measuring ROI of social media advertising has been challenging, but Analytics Importer simplifies the process by automatically exporting Facebook Ads cost data and importing into Google Analytics, Google Sheets or a SQL Server for import into Google Data Studio.

Analytics Importer can break down Facebook Ads campaigns to the Campaign and even Ad Set so marketers can identify what elements of their Facebook Ads are working and what needs improvement. Metrics available include Impressions, Clicks and Spend. Accompanying Google Analytics engagement data like Sales and Leads provide a comprehensive measurement of spend and revenue to assess the ROI from Facebook Ads.

Analytics Importer has a free 30-day trial, includes support with setup and has pricing starting as little as $9.95/month per Facebook Ads account.