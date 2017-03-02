“Look What We Can Do!”: a delightful and amusing illustrated children’s book based on a true story, where readers can follow the adventures of a little boy named Nolan, and his teddy as they discover the world around them on Nolan’s new power wheelchair. “Look What We Can Do!” is the creation of published authors, Brittany Adkins, a school psychologist in Saegertown, PA, and Kristen Bell, an art director in Brooklyn, NY.

“In a matter of one hour, two-year-old Nolan lost complete mobility and sensation from his neck down, due to a very rare neuro-immune disorder called Acute Idiopathic Transverse Myelitis,” Adkins mentions the boy who inspired the book. “Nolan and his Teddy continue to tackle each day with all they have, finding joy and love at every corner.”

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Brittany Adkins’s and Kristen Bell’s new book provides a message of hope and joy to children of any age or level of mobility.

This lovely children’s story offers an enthusiastic look at all the wonderful things that a child can accomplish with his best friend no matter the new obstacles they face. Filled with joyful experiences, Nolan’s story gives children like him the opportunity to see themselves represented as the hero, and provides an inspirational message to all. Follow Nolan and Teddy, and discover all the things they can do!

Nolan continues his road to recovery at home near Pittsburgh, PA, with his family. He is currently attending the Frazier Rehabilitation institute, where he participates in activity-based therapies. Proceeds from the book go to help fund pediatric spinal cord research and rehabilitation programs at the Frazier institute.

