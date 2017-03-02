Nominations Being Accepted for 2017 Plant of the Year Award

ASSEMBLY Magazine is once again looking to identify and recognize a state-of-the-art facility in America that has applied world-class assembly processes to reduce production cost, increase productivity, shorten time to market or improve product quality.

The Assembly Plant of the Year award was initiated in 2004 to showcase world-class production facilities and the people, products and processes that make them successful. Manufacturers that assemble products in the United States are invited to nominate their plants for this exclusive award.

Nominations can be submitted at http://www.assemblymag.com/plantoftheyearform and are being accepted until April 28, 2017. Unlike many other awards, there is no entry fee and only one facility is chosen for the honor each year.

All nominees will be evaluated by ASSEMBLY’s editorial staff, based on the following criteria:



Have assembly processes been improved through the use of new technology?

Has the plant improved its performance by making more effective use of existing technology?

Has the plant taken steps to reduce production costs?

Have new or improved assembly processes resulted in increased productivity?

Has the plant used assembly improvements to reduce time to market?

Has the plant boosted bottom-line profits and competitive advantage?

Did operators play a role in the successful implementation of new assembly strategies?

Has a product been effectively designed for efficient assembly?

Has the plant attempted to protect the environment and conserve natural resources?

The 14th annual Assembly Plant of the Year award will be presented at a special ceremony at the winning plant. The plant will receive a crystal award, a commemorative banner and will be featured in the October issue of ASSEMBLY magazine.

Previous recipients of the Assembly Plant of the Year award were Bosch Rexroth Corp. (Fountain Inn, SC); Polaris Industries Inc. (Spirit Lake, IA); STIHL Inc. (Virginia Beach, VA); Northrop Grumman Corp. (Palmdale, CA); Ford Motor Co. (Wayne, MI); Philips Respironics (New Kensington, PA); Eaton Corp. (Lincoln, IL); Batesville Casket Co. (Manchester, TN); IBM Corp. (Poughkeepsie, NY); Schneider Electric/Square D (Lexington, KY); Lear Corp. (Montgomery, AL); Xerox Corp. (Webster, NY); and Kenworth Truck Co. (Renton, WA).

The Assembly Plant of the Year award is sponsored by ASSEMBLY Magazine, a monthly publication that covers the U.S. market for systems, equipment, tools, and materials used by manufacturers to assemble discrete parts into finished products, including manual and automated production processes.

For more information, contact Austin Weber at webera(at)bnpmedia(dot)com or 847-405-4013.