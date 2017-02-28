F&I Digital Media Awards: Sponsored by F&I Express

F&I Express is pleased to announce our sponsorship of the 2017 F&I Digital Media Awards (FIDMAS). Providers, agencies, dealers, OEM’s and auto industry marketers of aftermarket products are all invited to submit their best digital content about their product(s) and/or content about the value of aftermarket products.

Presented by F&I and Showroom and sponsored by F&I Express, the F&I Digital Media Awards will honor companies driving innovation in aftermarket product digital media. Overall, the automotive industry embraces digital technology, however there should be a greater focus on the digital customer experience particularly related to aftermarket products. In fact, a 2015 Cox Automotive study reports that 8 out of 10 people would be interested in learning about F&I products before entering the dealership, with 63 percent stating that they would be more likely to buy F&I products if they could learn about them before finalizing their vehicle purchase. F&I Express CEO, Brian Reed added, “We believe it is imperative that engaging content is being created to support dealership efforts.”

F&I Express is sponsoring the FIDMAS to stimulate the evolution of the aftermarket product industry. “We envision a shift from the 10x10 F&I sales office toward a comprehensive digital customer experience on a mobile device or online where customers prefer to build awareness and do their research in the same manner as the finance piece of the car buying process”, said Brian Reed.

To participate, simply visit fidigitalmediaawards.com and click “Submit Your Video” or click here. The submission deadline is April 28, 2017. Winners will be recognized at a special ceremony at Industry Summit, which will be held Sept. 11–14, 2017, at the Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center, in Dallas, Texas. The Grand Prize Winners will also be featured in F&I and Showroom.

ABOUT F&I EXPRESS

Intersection Technologies Inc. – F&I Express® is the leading technology and solutions provider powering the future of the automotive F&I industry. Our F&I Express eContracting network enables aftermarket providers and agents to increase their dealer clients’ CSI ratings by providing a faster and error-free process to eRate, eContract, and eRegister all of their aftermarket products on one platform. With the largest aftermarket provider network in the industry, F&I Express delivers specialized solutions that streamline the aftermarket process for optimized efficiency. Our Express Digital Media solution uses a proprietary Dealer Service Provider interface to provide connectivity to accurately quote and instantly obtain product content from more than 130 product providers. Our Express RecoveriesSM platform helps auto lenders improve recoveries, cycle times and compliance for aftermarket product cancellations. Our CompliPriceSM solution helps ensure that automotive dealerships are compliant with their aftermarket product pricing. For more information about our innovative technologies, please visit http://www.fandiexpress.com/ or follow us on Twitter @fandiexpress.