Accepting the award were (l-r) VP of Branches Jay Hall, President/CEO Brian Sherrick, Branch Manager Liz Fleischhacker, Cash Services Supervisor Kelly LaPlante & Cash Services Manager Courtney Hussey.

The Ideal Community Foundation was recently named “Nonprofit of the Year” for 2016 by the Woodbury Chamber of Commerce. The award was presented at the Chamber’s annual Community Awards Celebration on January 27, 2017. Ideal was recognized for making a notable impact on the quality of life for those who live and work in the Woodbury community.

As the philanthropic arm of Ideal Credit Union, the Ideal CU Community Foundation is a nonprofit 501 (c) (3) dedicated to strengthening the quality of life in the greater Twin Cities metro area by supporting local initiatives at a variety of levels, including early childhood development, financial literacy programs, local food shelves and food programs, veterans outreach, affordable housing programs and more, including many in the Woodbury area. The foundation focuses its community support on organizations and initiatives that further its mission, and evaluates each request based on its ability to support the foundation’s efforts.

Among the many local benefactors are Christian Cupboard food shelf, Liberty Ridge PTA, Primrose School of Woodbury, YMCA Woodbury Annual Campaign, Washington County Library Partners, Jeff Hanson Miracle Field, Madison Claire Foundation, Meals on Wheels, Salvation Army Coats for Kids, Second Harvest Food Bank, and more. As funds grow, more worthy causes are added to the list.

“As a full-service financial, Ideal Credit Union routinely assists members with money management, advice on establishing credit and/or improving credit, buying or selling a home, planning for retirement and financial literacy with no charge or obligation. These efforts also help strengthen the quality of life in our local communities by helping families purchase homes, buy vehicles, send their kids to college and reinvest in the local economy,” said Ideal President/CEO Brian Sherrick. “We are proud to be part of the Woodbury community and appreciate the support we have received since opening our branch in 2001.”

Founded in 1926, Ideal Credit Union is a member owned financial institution that specializes in providing excellent member service, great rates and convenience to 50,000 members. Ideal CU offers a complete range of services, including a full suite of electronic banking products, savings, checking, loans, mortgage products and title services, exclusive VIP member payback, business services, investment services and more. Offices are located in Eagan, Hugo, Inver Grove Heights, North St. Paul, Stillwater and Woodbury. Visit idealcu.com for details and directions.