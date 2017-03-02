“Praising The Clay Maker”: a book of verse about diverse topics such as love, marriage, family, and God’s role in all. “Praising The Clay Maker” is the creation of published author Freedom, a health care worker who, with his wife and three children, is very active in his church.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Freedom‘s new book is an inspiring collection of poetry and prose giving glory to God.

“The book title brings to light our fallen nature as merely fragile vessels that are easily broken. Our willingness to serve self, while others are being shattered for eternity. Suppressing truth adheres to self-reception, only to ingest the food by Satan's deception. Praise the Lord for the life that we receive. Testimonies that shed the light are by faith that we believe.”

-Freedom

