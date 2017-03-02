Complete Chiropractic is now HealthSource Chiropractic

Dr. Kimberly Jospeh, D.C.

South Florida is about to get healthier.

A new HealthSource Chiropractic clinic opened at 7241 Southwest 63 Ave., formally known as Complete Chiropractic, and hopes to make its mark on the people of South Florida by getting them out of pain and putting them on a path of incredible health.

As with all 300+ HealthSource clinics across the country, the new Miami location will feature the latest in chiropractic care, a room devoted entirely to rehabbing injuries using patented Progressive Rehab® techniques, and a Wellness program to keep patients living healthy the rest of their lives.

“We love that we’re adding our sixth clinic to the Miami area,” said HealthSource founder Dr. Chris Tomshack. “The people of Miami deserve quality healthcare and that’s what we’re going to provide.”

Dr. Kimberly Joseph, D.C., who will operate the clinic as HealthSource’s newest franchisee after practicing independently for 18 years, said she’s excited to join forces with HealthSource.

“HealthSource brings together teams of doctors, therapists, and chiropractic assistants working together for the common cause to correct the source of most all neuromuscular skeletal injuries,” she said.

Since 2006, more than 8 million people have been treated by a HealthSource clinic, making HealthSource the world leader in chiropractic care.

“We like being able to make that impact in people’s lives,” said Tomshack. “Our goal since day one has always been to make patients the focus of health care. We want to get people back to doing the things they love, without pain. For that to happen, the patients have to be our focus in every decision we make as health care providers.”

About HealthSource

At HealthSource, our clinics have gentle, caring chiropractors that work side-by-side with licensed massage therapists and progressive rehab specialists to get patients feeling better again, quickly. Chiropractic care is about whole body wellness. We not only focus on back pain, neck pain, headaches, sciatica, fibromyalgia and other common concerns, but also on prevention, wellness and nutrition. Spinal Decompression, a leading edge non-surgical and non-invasive technology, is available in many HealthSource clinics for patients with severe conditions.

###