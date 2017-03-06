Smart joins NATIC in Mid Atlantic region as state agency manager As a former business owner, Selena understands what it takes to handle a successful title operation. Her ability to apply those lessons to the day-to-day life of an agent will be a real value-add to them.

North American Title Insurance Co.(NATIC) has hired Selena Smart as the state agency manager for the Mid Atlantic region, which includes Maryland, Virginia and the District of Columbia. Smart brings 12 years’ experience, co-ownership of an abstractor firm and a family background in the title industry to this position.

“This is a family business for Selena, so she truly has decades of experience in title – a rare find for someone at this point in her career,” said Rich Griffin, NATIC vice president and national sales manager. “In addition, as a former business owner, Selena understands what it takes to handle a successful operation. Her ability to apply those lessons to the day-to-day life of an agent will be a real value-add to them.”

Most recently, Smart was co-owner and an abstractor for MS Welch Inc. She had previously worked as a title abstractor for Welch Abstracts and prior to that as director of sales and marketing for Beltway Title. Active in her community, Smart served on the social committee of the Howard County Association of Realtors and volunteer chairman for the Melwood Prince George’s County Open. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in sociology at McDaniel College.

“Coming from the agent side of the title business gives me the unique ability to anticipate what an agent will need,” said Smart. “I look forward to helping agents grow their business and succeed by providing them with the highly skilled support system that NATIC offers.”

Smart is located at 7035 Albert Einstein Drive, Suite 200A, Columbia, MD 21046, and can be reached at telephone number (301) 323-3745.

About North American Title Insurance Co. (NATIC)

North American Title Insurance Co. (NATIC) is a seasoned title insurance underwriter, helping title agents to achieve the goal of true business success for over 50 years. NATIC conducts real estate settlement services in 39 states and the District of Columbia. NATIC earned the reputation as the “underwriter next door,” because their decision makers and associates are easy to reach and their processes are quick and straightforward. The NATIC agency application process is fast and transparent for qualified agents. NATIC has a one-hour underwriting response guarantee that is unparalleled in the industry.

NATIC is in Peer Group 1, which groups companies with total assets of greater than $100 million as determined by Kroll Bond Rating Agency, Inc. NATIC is ranked 6th by The Performance of the Title Insurance Underwriters© in terms of cash or cash equivalents. NATIC maintains over $95 million* in cash and invested assets. This represents over 93 percent of the company’s assets and is characteristic of the most important attribute to title protection, namely, financial responsibility. *As of 12/31/2015.

Demotech, Inc. awarded NATIC a rating of: A’ (A Prime) Unsurpassed. A.M Best rated B++ (Good). NATIC is headquartered in Miami, Florida. To learn more, visit http://www.natic.com.