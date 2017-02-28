New patients with dental fear are now welcome to receive calming sedation dentistry in Matthews, NC, from Dr. Kiya Green without first obtaining a referral. Dental anxiety is not uncommon and can cause patients to avoid visiting the dentist on a regular basis for care. By offering sedation options to her patients, Dr. Green is able to ensure the comfort of her patients while administering the dental and periodontal care they need.

Dental fear is felt by many adults and children throughout the United States, and it frequently causes patients to avoid treatment. As a result, many people suffer from gum disease and other treatable oral conditions because they are too anxious to schedule an appointment with their periodontist. In order to help alleviate dental anxiety and encourage patients to receive the oral care they need, Dr. Green offers gentle sedation dentistry in Matthews, NC, to those who need it. Sedation is paired with a variety of services, including dental implant placement, gum disease treatment, gum grafting and emergency dental care.

After learning more about a patient’s aversion to dental care, Dr. Green may recommend oral sedation, intravenous (IV) sedation or nitrous oxide (laughing gas), in addition to local anesthetic to numb the area of treatment. Oral sedation or “non-IV sedation,” uses pills to relax the patient. The medicine is given in the office an hour before the procedure is scheduled to begin. The effects are quick and the patient soon feels relaxed and drowsy. IV sedation is administered intravenously and helps the patient feel calm during treatment. The patient is conscious throughout the procedure, but will not remember most of the appointment afterward. Nitrous oxide is commonly known as “laughing gas” and is inhaled by the patient through a mask. It encourages feelings of well-being or calmness and patients are able to drive themselves home afterward.

Patients with dental fear are encouraged to meet with Dr. Green for customized sedation dentistry in Matthews, NC. Appointments can be scheduled by calling Matthews Periodontics at 704-847-5657.

About the Practice

