Representatives with Crescent Harbor Lighting (crescentharbor.com/) today announced that it has added new Hubbardton Forge Outdoor Lighting fixtures to its online store.

“We’re very excited to add these unique products,” said Tim Fossett, president and spokesperson for Crescent Harbor Lighting, which is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972.

Fossett went on to explained that the near record snowfalls in the eastern United States provided the company with a good reason to update it outdoor lighting fixtures heading into the spring. Three new Hubbardton Forge Outdoor Lighting fixtures have been added.

The first newly added product is the Hubbardton Forge 302501D Ursa Small LED Outdoor Sconce. Fossett described it as a dramatic city of polished aluminum and glass. The artisans' intricate and fine attention to detail, according to Fossett, are evident in its crafting. It features two dimmable light sources and is available in Vintage Platinum or Soft Gold finish.

The second newly added product is the Hubbardton Forge 302517D Shard Large LED Outdoor Sconce, which showcases grey-colored shards embedded in thick hand-poured clear glass blocks created by the local Vermont artisans at AO Glass. An LED light reflects into and through the glass to create a captivating glow.

The third newly added product is the Hubbardton Forge 302520DL Collage Small LED Outdoor Sconce, an LED light reflects into and through the glass to create a captivating glow on the vertical metal back plate.

“All of these Hubbardton Forge Outdoor Lighting fixtures that we’ve added to our online store look amazing indoors,” Fossett said.

About Crescent Harbor Lighting

Crescent Harbor Lighting is the online arm of The Lighthouse, a family-owned lighting company founded in 1972.

The company specializes in a high-touch customer service approach to retailing lighting fixtures, ceiling fans and other related items.

