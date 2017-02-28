2017 Style Fashion Week Los Angeles To produce the official Los Angeles Fashion Week, Style Fashion Week has brought together an exciting line up in fashion, music and art.

Following the success of Style Fashion Week (http://www.stylefashionweek.com) in New York at the Theater at Madison Square Garden, the producer of globally recognized fashion events today announced its schedule for Style Fashion Week Los Angeles at the iconic Pacific Design Center from March 9 to March 12. Now in its sixth year and twelfth season, Style Fashion Week Los Angeles brings an impressive roster of acclaimed designers to the global fashion area through groundbreaking fashion, music and art event.

For its unprecedented shows, Style Fashion Week has collaborated with Zumanity by Cirque du Soleil to offer fashion industry and consumer attendees exciting performances and on-site activation. Style Fashion Week has also collaborated with Russell Simmons’ Rush Philanthropic Arts Foundation on an Art Show in its innovative Marketplace. New commerce experiences at Style Fashion Week Los Angeles employ image recognition technology to that gives attendees the ability to shop looks directly off the runway using the Markable mobile app.

MALAN BRETON will kick off the four-day fashion spectacular on Thursday, March 9 at 7:00p.m., with his expansive runway show and multimedia performance. On Friday March 10 at 7:00p.m., COMMATTEO, SHAHIDA PARIDES and MOODS OF NORWAY will display their collection on the runway and at 9:00p.m., designs by DAVID TUPAZ, RICHARD HALLMARQ and MARIO DE LA TORRE take center stage. Saturday, March 11, will feature children’s collections by DISCO PANDA and YDAMYS SIMO at 7:00p.m.BIJAN ANDRE, EDDIE EDDIE BY BILLY TOMMY and WANGLILING at 9:00p.m. On Sunday, March 12, Style Fashion Week Los Angeles will feature exciting performances by Zumanity by Cirque du Soleil. At 7:00pm, THOMAS WYLDE brings his collection to the expansive runway, followed by ADRIAN ALICEA and HONEE at 9:00pm.

“To produce the official Los Angeles Fashion Week, Style Fashion Week has brought together an exciting line up in fashion, music and art,” Style Fashion Week President Veronica Kerzner. “We’ve built dynamic platform for designers, created engaging experiences for the fashion industry as well as opened up new ways for consumers participate in the excitement.”

Style Fashion Week Los Angeles has also partnered with JAM3R, BIOGEN and TEVA PHARMACEUTUCALS to help raise funds towards awareness and finding a cure for multiple sclerosis.

For additional information about Style Fashion Week LA, please visit http://www.stylefashionweek.com. Visit http://cirk.me/zumanitysfw for additional information about Zumanity by Cirque du Soleil.

General Admission tickets to Style Fashion Week LA start at $35 for and are available for purchase at http://www.stylefashionweek.com/rsvp/.

For industry registration, please visit http://www.stylefashionweek.com/rsvp/.

STYLE FASHION WEEK

Style Fashion Week (http://www.stylefashionweek.com), producer of globally recognized fashion events, provides top designers a world class platform to showcase their collections. Each year Style Fashion Week presents the season's must see shows, unforgettable performances and exclusive installations. Our expansive Style Marketplace immerses guests in fashion as well as art and design. Guests directly engage with brands throughout the week.

Style Fashion Week represents the diverse cultures of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Palm Springs and Dubai, integrating international designers, media, celebrities and commerce season after season.

