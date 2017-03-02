“Double Trouble”: a fast-paced story of an erstwhile father who yearns to leave his life of crime and provide a moral example for his newly-discovered daughter. “Double Trouble” is the creation of published author Jim Griffith, a young Christian writer who was born again and enjoys sharing the glory of God with others.

Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jim Griffith‘s new book presents Garrett Hammond, who is not the typical thief. He’s a professional looking to retire from this way of life. He figures this will be his last job. However, his partner, named Marcel, isn’t willing to call it quits just yet, and the new mark has attracted another possible con artist. The new con is a young girl by the name of Julia. Garrett doesn’t know it yet, but she’s not just another thief moving in on his mark: she is his daughter from a previous relationship. He eventually learns Julia’s real identity and the trouble she and her mother are in concerning a debt owed to the Mafia. Garrett also has some trouble of his own, because one of Vegas’s finest is hoping he will make just one mistake so he can arrest him and see to it that he never works in Las Vegas again. Garrett gradually begins to want to start a new life, this time being a good parent to a daughter he never knew he had. This change in him will have significant consequences. He will have to decide if he wants to finish this last job and have Julia remember that about him—or be a positive role model, one that will teach her that stealing is wrong.

View a synopsis of “Double Trouble” on YouTube.

Readers can purchase“Double Trouble” at traditional brick and mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, Kobo or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries about “Double Trouble”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.