Insurance Jobs Up By 9,000 in January, Report Says

While January’s gain of 9,000 jobs is only a small increase over the previous month, the average monthly gain for 2016 was only 3,800 jobs. As such, January 2017 had the largest number of jobs gained in any month over the past year.

The insurance industry grew 0.35 percent, gaining 9,000 jobs in January, according to preliminary numbers revealed in the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Economic Situation Report released on Friday, February 3, 2017.

“Employment gains in the insurance industry grew by 15 percent in January over December,” said Jay Rollins, owner of the insurance employment website InsuranceJobs.com. “While January’s gain of 9,000 jobs is only a small increase over the previous month, the average monthly gain for 2016 was only 3,800 jobs. As such, January 2017 had the largest number of jobs gained in any month over the past year.”

The insurance industry now sits at 2,613,000 employed workers with an unemployment rate of 3.3 percent. Over the last 12 months, the insurance industry has gained 51,600 jobs. “The insurance subsector, alongside the credit intermediation subsector, made up 90 percent of overall growth within its parent sector in January,” said Rollins. The remaining 10 percent, or 1,900 jobs, were gained in the securities, commodity contracts, investments, and funds and trusts subsector.

