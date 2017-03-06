John Bruno Joins Nexus Systems as New CFO

John Bruno joins Nexus Systems as CFO to help drive growth. “We’re on a fast growth trajectory and that’s exciting to be a part of,” says Nexus Systems new CFO John Bruno.

Nexus Systems announced today that John Bruno has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer to help take the company through its next phase of growth. He will be focusing on efficiently scaling the company operationally to continue to drive growth, capitalizing on worldwide demand for Nexus’ accounts payable (AP) and procure-to-pay (P2P) applications. John is a seasoned executive with extensive experience in high-growth technology companies.

“I’m excited to work with two very successful entrepreneurs who have built this company from the ground up,” John commented. “We’re on a fast growth trajectory and that’s exciting to be a part of.”

John brings more than 20 years of experience in directing the strategic, operational and financial aspects of high-tech companies. Before joining Nexus Systems, John was CFO at Federated Wireless, a leading mobility SaaS provider. Prior to that, John served as CFO of several other high-growth, technology companies. One of those companies was Torrent Networking Technologies, Inc., where he played a key role in scaling the company, culminating in a successful exit to Ericsson for $450M.

“We’re fortunate to have John on board during this exciting time of tremendous growth in the company,” noted Nexus Systems CEO Tom Coolidge. “His background in technology SaaS companies, coupled with his keen business acumen, has already made him a key addition to the Nexus Systems family.”

John is a Certified Public Accountant, and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from West Virginia University and an MBA from George Mason University.

About Nexus Systems:

Nexus Systems is a leading provider of integrated accounts payable (AP) and procure-to-pay (P2P) applications. Our web-based applications are proven to increase business process efficiency, and improve visibility, accountability and control across the P2P lifecycle. Nexus Systems’ flagship product, NexusPayables, combines robust functionality with an intuitive interface to offer exceptional ease of use. It is compatible with legacy systems and processes making it a best-in-class automation solution. Every day, companies around the world use NexusPayables to solve their biggest AP and P2P challenges. NexusPayables is currently deployed in 106 countries.