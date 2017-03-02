Utilities are turning their attention to modernized cash payment solutions that meet the needs of every customer type.

KUBRA, the leading customer experience management solution provider, together with partner PayNearMe, will host a webinar on March 16 to discuss how utilities can boost customer experience and address the needs of unbanked, underbanked, and cash preference customers.

There are approximately 34 million households in the U.S. who do not have a bank account or prefer to obtain financial services and products outside of the banking system. Unpredictable bank account fees and distrust in banks have customers searching for an easy, reliable, and cash-friendly channel to make bill payments.

“On a mission to elevate the customer experience, utilities are turning their attention to modernized cash payment solutions that meet the needs of every customer type,” said Rick Watkin, President and CEO of KUBRA. “By merging traditional and modern functionality into one comprehensive cash payment solution, we’re able to offer a solution that helps improve customer satisfaction and reduces operating costs.”

The webinar will take place from 2:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, March 16, 2017. Utility companies are invited to join this webinar to discover how they can decrease account receivables while integrating a payment solution that allows customers to pay bills with cash at their most convenient locations.

During the webinar, KUBRA and partner PayNearMe will:



Provide an overview of the unbanked and underbanked segment

Discuss how new technologies are enhancing the customer experience for cash preference customers

Offer a comprehensive look at the KUBRA EZ-PAY Retail Cash Payment (RCP) solution

For more information and to register for the webinar, visit http://tinyurl.com/Enhancing-Customer-Experience.

About KUBRA

KUBRA provides customer experience management solutions to some of the largest utility, insurance and government entities across North America. Our portfolio of meter-to-cash and outage communication solutions includes billing and payment, mapping, mobile apps and proactive communications solutions for customers. With more than 1 billion customer experiences annually, KUBRA provides performance-driven value to more than 550 clients every day. KUBRA is an operating subsidiary of the Hearst Corporation. Visit http://www.kubra.com for more information.