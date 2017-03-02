Purus Vodka, a high-quality and award-winning vodka, hailing from Northern Italy, plans to grow its footprint in the US. In 2017, Purus is expanding distribution to a variety of key markets, creating new packaging to continue the company’s sales growth, and increase investments. To support these developments, the brand will launch a U.S.-based marketing and sales campaign, in addition to an integrated communications campaign.

Crafted from organic Italian grain and pristine water from the Italian Alps, Purus Vodka is an elegant spirit produced and distilled by the Sacchetto family. With a distinctive combination of old world distilling techniques and new world filtration methodology, Purus is the first ever organic Italian vodka. This GMO-free product is distilled five times and filtered through more than 1.7 million square meters of active charcoal, giving the vodka an incomparable smoothness.

In 2017, Purus Vodka aims to significantly grow the brand’s footprint in the U.S. market with its sales and marketing partner, The Espiritus Group. This expansion plan is in place, including new market launches in Colorado in March and New York in April. Purus Vodka will also remain focused on building its key existing markets including Alabama, California, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina and Texas. To build on these developments, Purus will launch new packaging in April, 2017. The brand’s new appearance will modernize the look of this elegant vodka, while keeping an emphasis on recyclable packaging.

“We feel very strongly about our U.S. expansion and look forward to introducing Purus as a high-quality and great tasting vodka to new consumers,” says Daniel Bernstein, COO of Purus Vodka. “We are excited that both distributors and consumers really enjoy the brand and are helping to fuel its expansion.”

To execute the 2017 integrated communications campaign, Purus has appointed Colangelo & Partners (http://www.colangelopr.com), a New York-based wine and spirits integrated communications agency. The campaign will focus on media relations in key markets for Purus, as well as growing the brand’s social media presence.

About Purus Vodka

Purus is a high-quality, award-winning vodka crafted from organic Italian grain and pristine water from the Italian Alps. It is produced and distilled in the Piedmont region of Italy by the Sacchetto family. As the first organic-certified vodka in Italy, Purus’ grains are cultivated without pesticides or commercial fertilizers. This vodka is distilled five times and gently refined and perfected through an active charcoal filtration process of more than 1.7 million square meters. Purus is an 80 proof vodka that is distinctively clean, smooth and velvety sweet. Purus is the highest ever rated vodka by the Ultimate Spirits Challenge and received the Double Gold Medal from the San Francisco International Spirits Challenge. To learn more, visit http://www.purusvodka.com.