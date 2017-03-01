CBT Nuggets Announces Microsoft SharePoint 2016 Fundamentals Course

When a company invests time, energy, and money in a collaboration solution, there is value in users and administrators reducing the learning curve and getting up to speed with it quickly.

CBT Nuggets announces the release of a new video training course, Microsoft SharePoint 2016 Fundamentals.

This entry-level, 21-video course with CBT Nuggets trainer Keith Barker prepares IT pros with the skills and knowledge needed to administer Microsoft's popular SharePoint collaboration product. The course is designed to meet real-world application needs and addresses a variety of practical topics and concepts such as the ability to identify and navigate through Sites and Site Collections, organize Documents within a Library, and manage Pages, Web Parts, and Apps.

Barker's new course includes virtual labs, giving IT pros the hands-on practical experience needed for success in running the day-to-day operations of Microsoft SharePoint.

"When a company invests time, energy, and money in a collaboration solution, there is value in users and administrators reducing the learning curve and getting up to speed with it quickly," Barker said. "The skills you learn by completing this training can make you more effective when using SharePoint, and those skills apply to server-based as well as the cloud/online version of SharePoint."

Microsoft SharePoint 2016 Fundamentals is available as part of a CBT Nuggets subscription. Subscriptions are available for individuals or teams, and can be paid monthly, semi-annually, or yearly.

About CBT Nuggets: CBT Nuggets provides on-demand IT training for individuals and teams that is available 24/7, from any device.