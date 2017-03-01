Surgent Launches New Surgent CPE Website for CPAs

Evan Kramer, CEO of Surgent “At Surgent, we take pride in offering valuable education and not just CPE credits.”

Surgent, a leader in continuing professional education (CPE) for CPAs and other accounting, financial, and tax professionals, today announced the official launch of its newly branded website, which moved from http://www.cpenow.com to https://www.surgentcpe.com.

The new branding, Surgent: Education for Pros, communicates the company’s mission to go beyond just providing the continuing education credits that CPAs and other professionals must earn to maintain their professional credentials; instead Surgent aims to serve as the most reliable and trustworthy source of the practical and timely information CPAs, EAs, and other tax and financial professionals need to excel professionally.

The updated website, created by Surgent’s expert team of developers, offers quick and intuitive access to Surgent’s broad selection of 2017 courses, offered in webinar, self-study, and live seminar format. Surgent is the largest independent provider of CPE courses, presenting more than 2,600 live webinars and seminars in 2017 alone.

In addition, the new site features a range of unique non-CPE resources, such as its new “Trump Tracker for CPAs,” which is an interactive guide designed for CPAs and other tax and accounting professionals to easily track the status—and understand the impact—of legislative and executive changes that would affect them, their companies, and their clients.

The new Surgent CPE website also features a more robust, rebranded blog: “Tangible Gains: Bottom Line-Boosting News & Insights from Trusted Tax & Accounting Pros,” featuring in-depth insights and practical analysis from Surgent’s team of experts, including the largest in-house content team in the business. Tangible Gains features frequent posts from such industry leaders as Forbes columnist Tony Nitti, CPA, MST, accounting and auditing expert Rich Daisley, CPA, governmental and nonprofit accounting expert Charlie Blanton, CPA, and tax experts Jack Surgent, CPA, MST, Nick Spoltore, Esq., and Dennis P. Benvie MS, CPA.

Surgent has also updated its overall corporate branding to feature the new tagline, Surgent: Where Pros Go to Know, and updated the branding for its fast-growing CPA Review product line to feature the new tagline, Surgent CPA Review: Tailored to You.

“At Surgent, we take pride in offering valuable education and not just CPE credits,” said CEO Evan Kramer, CPA (inactive). “Our new corporate branding signals that Surgent is the destination for CPAs who want to continuously stay a step ahead of the emerging issues that will affect their company and clients. Through our expert team of instructors and writers, we promise to deliver the most practical, applicable education and insights in the industry. We truly are “Where Pros Go to Know” and our new SurgentCPE.com website supports that mission.”

CPAs interested in enrolling in a Surgent online CPE course or in finding a local live public seminar may do so by visiting the updated URL: https://www.surgentcpe.com. To track the latest news about impending tax reform, changes to the ACA, and other issues being discussed by the Trump Administration and Congress, be sure to bookmark https://www.surgentcpe.com/trump-tracker. To subscribe to Surgent’s blog, Tangible Gains, visit: http://www.surgentcpe.com/blog

About Surgent:

Surgent is a fast-growing company with a 30-year history of leadership in accounting, finance, and tax education. For most of the company’s long history, Surgent has been known as one of the most trusted providers of the Continuing Professional Education (CPE) that CPAs need to earn each year to maintain their professional credentials. Surgent has provided more than 5.6 million CPE credits issued to tens of thousands of accounting professionals all across the U.S. and abroad, through live seminars and online courses. More recently, Surgent has become one of the fastest-growing CPA Exam Review course providers, helping aspiring CPAs pass the rigorous 4-part CPA Exam while saving as much as 400 hours of study time compared to competitors’ review courses.