WOC Ships 2 Electrically Heated Standard Draw Batch Ovens

Wisconsin Oven Corporation shipped two (2) electrically heated standard draw batch series ovens to a heat treat facility in Mexico. The batch ovens will be used in tempering various steel parts for the automotive industry. The tempering ovens have sufficient capacity to heat 1,200 pounds of steel within 210 minutes and are used for special tool steels such as H13 D and M series.

Each draw batch oven has a work chamber of 5’11” W x 11’0” H (to top of door mast) x 5’10” L and maximum temperature rating of 677°C. The customer required guaranteed temperature uniformity of ±10°C at 600°C which was verified through a nine (9) point profile test. The walls and ceiling feature “CAN” style construction that includes 2” of 14# density high temperature industrial felt (block) insulation. The hearths consist of (2) 304 stainless steel pier rails on 24” centers. A vertical lift, pneumatically operated door is provided at the front of each batch oven.

“By adding the two tempering ovens to their facility, the customer increased their production capabilities significantly to better support their customer base.”- Nick Toci, Sales Engineer

Unique features of these draw batch ovens include:



Guaranteed temperature Uniformity of ±10°C at 600°C

Combination airflow to maximize heat up rates and uniformity

“CAN” style construction

Pneumatically operated vertical lift door

72 Kilowatts of heat input

4,600 CFM @ 7 ½ HP plug mounted blower

Stainless steel pier rail hearth

NanoDac programmable temperature controller/recorder

Nitrogen port (for cover gas)

The draw batch ovens were fully factory tested and adjusted prior to shipment from our facility. All safety interlocks are checked for proper operation and the equipment is operated at the normal and maximum operating temperatures. An extensive quality assurance check list was completed to ensure the equipment met all Wisconsin Oven quality standards. The industrial ovens are backed by Wisconsin Oven’s Exclusive and Unprecedented 3-Year WOW™ warranty. This warranty covers all materials for all components (less wear items).

About Wisconsin Oven

Wisconsin Oven Corporation has been designing, engineering, and manufacturing industrial ovens and other heating equipment since 1973. Their custom and standard industrial ovens are used for a multitude of applications including heat treating, finishing, drying, and curing. Many of the industries they serve require specific temperature uniformity and equipment performance documentation. Their experienced design team is able to meet even the most stringent standards for their customers’ equipment. Wisconsin Oven realizes that the success of the company depends on their Championship team of employees, which is why they have developed a company culture that recognizes and rewards employees. The goal at Wisconsin Oven is to outperform competition and provide customers with outstanding products and service.

Wisconsin Oven is owned by Thermal Product Solutions (“TPS”), a leading American manufacturer of custom industrial ovens used for heat treating, finishing, drying, curing, manufacturing automation and process control. TPS is a global leader in thermal processing products and test solutions with brands including Baker Furnace, Blue M, Gruenberg, Tenney, Lindberg/MPH, Lunaire, and Wisconsin Oven. For more information on equipment solutions from TPS visit the website at http://www.thermalproductsolutions.com. #10277AB