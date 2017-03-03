“John’s ability to identify key opportunities and strategically accomplish goals has been critical for Jive’s success,” Mike Sharp, Jive COO and Chief Product Officer.

Jive Communications, a global leader in Unified Communications, announced that John Pope, CEO at Jive, was named as one of Utah Business' Forty Under 40. Pope and other Utah leaders were recognition at this year's Forty Under 40 awards ceremony and luncheon held at The Grand America Hotel on February 23, 2017.

Under Pope’s leadership, Jive has experienced substantial growth over the past several years. The company now boasts thousands of clients, and more than 500 employees spread across multiple states and four countries.

“John’s ability to identify key opportunities and strategically accomplish goals has been critical for Jive’s success,” said Mike Sharp, Jive COO and Chief Product Officer. “He has a unique ability to rally the company behind a shared vision.”

Pope has enjoyed building a culture where people have a high-growth, bootstrap mentality. “The key has been keeping efficiencies as Jive has grown,” said Pope. “Even with a large employee base, Jive feels like a smaller company with an ambitious, scrappy culture.”

At the awards ceremony, Pope and other Utah business leaders received accolades for their nomination and accomplishments. “Each year we are more impressed with the depth of the talent pool in Utah,” said Donnie Welch, publisher of Utah Business magazine. “We received three times as many nominations as we can recognize in the program—which means that the Forty Under 40 honorees are truly the cream of the crop.”

About Jive Communications

Jive Communications, Inc. provides enterprise-grade Hosted VoIP and Unified Communications to businesses and institutions across the globe. Jive's hosted services include Jive Voice (Hosted PBX), Jive Contact Center, and Jive Video, which all run on Jive Cloud, a distributed platform built on open industry standards. Jive Cloud has been purpose-built to deliver the most reliable, powerful and economical hosted communication services available to the enterprise and public sector markets. Learn more at jive.com/products.

About Forty Under 40 Awards

This program recognizes business professionals under the age of 40 who have climbed the corporate ladder quickly, who have become standouts in their field, demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities, created a disruptive technology that has had a major impact in their industry or an entrepreneur who has created a market or industry for a new product and had a high level of success. For more information, visit http://www.utahbusiness.com