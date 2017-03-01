One of America’s largest technology companies stepped away from its annual Marketing Taskforce to join Lajollacooks4u for an exciting evening of team building at the Park Hyatt Aviara Resort in Carlsbad, California, earlier this month.

Approximately 60 team members attended the “Food Truck” corporate cooking challenge, one of Lajollacooks4u’s newest program offerings. Sasha Cherry was the emcee for the event and led the group through a series of interactive games to get everyone in the competitive spirit.

The group then broke into five teams – Orange, Blue, Yellow, Green and Purple – and each assembled into their stations to prepare their assigned dishes. The Greek food truck was assigned to prepare a marinated chicken skewer, the Vietnamese food truck spring rolls, the Mexican food truck beef tacos and cheese quesadillas, the Bistro food truck Panini sandwiches and the Dessert truck which made an Italian cannoli!

A head chef was selected to manage each team, and members chose to either help prepare the recipe or to help design and create a foodie truck façade and produce a 1-2 minute infomercial about their dish. Each group was given 45 minutes to complete their challenge, and a judges panel scored each group based on taste, presentation, plating and infomercial quality.

After the winner was crowned – the Mexican food truck – all participants tasted and enjoyed the delicious food from each station. All in all, the event was an overwhelming success – one that engaged its participants and helped to solidify and maintain team spirit.

About Lajollacooks4u:

Lajollacooks4u, founded in 2008, specializes in corporate team building cooking events, and also offers couples and any foodie looking for a unique cooking and culinary experience in a magnificent setting overlooking the Pacific Ocean. Based in La Jolla, a suburb of San Diego, CA, Lajollacooks4u has enjoyed record growth since its inception in 2008 and has been ranked as one of the area’s top attractions on the popular travel review site, Trip Advisor. Chef Jodi Abel also recently released her cookbook, Lajollacooks4u: California Cuisine, an accumulation of the favorite recipes her guests have been raving about. For more information about her cooking events, as well as her cookbook, please contact jodi(at)lajollacooks4u(dot)com or visit http://www.lajollacooks4u.com.